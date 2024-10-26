Deskooled

Unskool
Useless Feminists Do Nothing To Protect Women's Sports
Scientific American Infers Men May Be Inferior To Women In Sports
1
School Librarians At Forefront of Wokeification
Elementary Schools Continue To Push Gender Ideology On Kids
  
Unskool
1
Students Forced to Self-Identify as This Type of Oppressor
Tweens and teens attending a Toronto protest were told to wear a blue mark to identify as evildoers
  
Unskool
1
Washington State Prioritizes Race, Again.
Woke DEI is ruining another leftist state
  
Unskool
The Anti-School Movement is Gaining Momentum
It is no longer considered “edgy” to push back against formal secondary school
  
Unskool
40
Our Ivy League Overlords are Planning to Radically Alter the Way You Live
Elites in-the-making are developing half-brained schemes to lower your quality of life and that of your kids
  
Unskool
3
Peterson Academy Poised to Take on Overpriced, Woke Universities
Would you get a $500 degree?
  
Unskool
30
DEI is Gutting Our Nation’s Healthcare System
Who do you think can save it?
  
Unskool
18
The CDC Just Threw Your Kids to the Wolves
The government doesn't care about your children
  
Unskool
AI is Ruining the Content You Read Online
But, not MY content!
  
Unskool
20
American Students Aren't Proficient in Math: Here's Why
Almost 75% of students got the lowest possible grade in math.
  
Unskool
