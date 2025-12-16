Gender ideology is one of the worst evils of the woke mob.

For YEARS, they’ve been spreading lies about sex, women’s sports, and biological realities.

In addition to pushing permanent surgeries and hormone suppressors on CHILDREN, the woke mob wants to eradicate women’s and girls’ sports teams.

Now, that is pure INSANITY.

Biological males and females have unique, immutable characteristics. Regardless of how one chooses to “identify,” the natural order can NEVER be overridden.

We’ve seen this time and time again.

Why do biological males “identifying” as females always do poorly on male sports teams, yet SOAR to first place on women’s sports teams?

We ALL know the answer.

Guess what?

The Olympics know the answer too. In mid November 2025, leaders of the international sports event made an announcement that has the woke mob in SHAMBLES.

No More Males Playing on Women’s Sports Teams

The International Olympic Committee just delivered a death blow to wokeness.

According to Kirsty Coventry, the new committee’s president, biological males calling themselves “transgender women” will not be able to play on biological females’ sports teams.

This was LONG overdue.

Here’s why: for years, the gender ideology crowd has been screaming there are no differences between biological men and women.

LIES.

The International Olympic Committee knows these are lies, too.

According to the international sports event managers, scientific evidence has affirmed the biological advantages that males have over females.

This is yet ANOTHER truth that the woke mob tried to distort.

Nevertheless, it’s because of these biological advantages that men and women play on separate sports teams.

Period.

Surgeries and Hormones Can’t Bridge the Gap

If you let mentally ill males tell it, undergoing surgeries and taking hormones erases their physical, biological advantages over women.

Yet, the real science proves otherwise.

It ALWAYS has.

Men and women have distinct variations in bone structures, lung capacities, and other areas. These can’t be overcome, no matter how many body parts get chopped off.

Facial feminization surgeries (or other cosmetic procedures) don’t erase biological differences between males and females either.

It’s high time the world stops pretending otherwise.

Thankfully, the Olympics are setting the right example..

Come 2026, the days of males worming their way onto female sports teams are OVER.

The Radical Left is CRUMBLING

As we speak, leftists are in the middle of EPIC social media meltdowns.

People who want to trans the kids are FURIOUS. So are others within the woke mob who’ve been lying about gender, sex, and biological realities.

Some are even calling to boycott the Olympics in 2026.

That’s not going to happen.

More people are waking up. More people are realizing just how EVIL it is to medically mutilate the mentally ill, all in service of LIES.

The Olympics NEVER should have entertained the woke nonsense for as long as they did.

Thankfully, we’re finally seeing things turn around, as common sense makes a comeback.

Sports Are Just the Beginning

Women’s sports teams are just one target of the woke mob.

They’ve also been coming for female locker rooms, bathrooms, and other private spaces.

It’s time to shut ALL of this insanity down.

NOW.

Mentally ill males who falsely “identify” as women have no claim to female sports teams, bathrooms, changing rooms, or other similar settings.

It’s not wrong or “bigoted” to call this out.

It’s not “evil” to speak the truth or set up policies that align with the truth. We NEVER should have let gender ideology fanatics tell us otherwise.

Now we have to fight back harder than ever.

In real time, there are already ongoing efforts to make the Olympics walk back their incoming ban on males playing in women’s sports.

Let’s hope the Olympics have the fortitude to stand their ground, stick with this ban, and reject the woke mob.