Wikipedia was once seen as the go to, online encyclopedia to learn facts and important information.

Though over the years, Wikipedia’s bias became more apparent than ever.

Allowing bad actors to manipulate the profiles of right leaning individuals. Bowing down to censorship demands from bad actors.

In this day and age, Wikipedia is basically a propaganda machine.

NOTHING from this outlet should be taken at face value. We have to keep in mind that the objective, reliable nature of Wikipedia has been long gone.

However, that doesn’t mean all is lost.

Grokipedia, founded by tech mogul Elon Musk, offers a much better platform for people to search for information without woke, corrupt forces tainting their findings.

An Honest, More Reliable Online Encyclopedia

Moving forward, we the people have to be extremely vigilant on the sources of information we trust.

This isn’t limited to news media outlets. It also pertains to online forums, especially those that market themselves as factual and unbiased.

While Wikipedia fell by the woke wayside, Grokipedia has proven to be a breath of fresh air.

One that’s LONG OVERDUE.

This is demonstrated through Grokipedia’s page that features biological sex.

Here, the clear differences between males and females are clearly recognized. There’s no new age, nonsense lies about people being able to “change” their gender.

Sex, at its core, is binary. While Wikipedia jumped through hoops to deny this very clear reality, Grokipedia tells it like it is.

A Centerpiece in the Fight Against Wokeness

Over the years, we’ve seen the ways that wokeness manipulated itself into mainstream society.

Grokipedia is KEY to countering this and making common sense COMMON again.

For YEARS, Wikipedia presented as fact based and removed from any sort of political leanings. We now know that’s NOT the case…and it hasn’t been for quite some time.

The signs were there.

Many patriots had doubts about Wikipedia…yet it was hard to find another counterpart for reliable information.

Thanks to Elon Musk and Grokipedia, that’s all changed.

The Woke Mob Won’t Accept This Without a Fight

As we speak, the powers that be are already working to discredit Grokipedia.

In the spirit of bolstering Wikipedia’s woke lies, it’s being said that Grokipedia is an “extremist” outlet spreading “dangerous misinformation.”

How many times have the elites tried to play that card?

Whenever the woke mob is challenged or called out for their lies, they ALWAYS try to distract people. There’s a reason why Wikipedia doesn’t want Americans using Grokipedia as an online encyclopedia.

They can’t attack its accuracy, so they’re trying to scaremonger people back into the status quo.

Now, more than ever, we need ALL hands on deck to fight this fraud.

We CAN’T let wokeness shut down dissent, win the war, or peddle nonsense narratives as unquestionable facts.

Spread the Word About Grokipedia

Unfortunately, while Wikipedia has been around since 2001, Grokipedia is still relatively new.

Count on the powers that be using this to their advantage.

That makes it all the more CRITICAL for every single patriot to spread the word about Grokipedia, its greatness, and its accuracy.

Americans need to know about this new online encyclopedia and WHY it’s more honest and reliable than WIkipedia.

Thankfully, there’s never been a better time to spread the word.

Post about it on social media. Talk about Grokipedia across Thanksgiving tables or during Christmas dinners.

One way or another, the woke mob has to go. Forever.

The FIRST step towards ensuring their defeat once and for all? Taking out their number one propaganda machine.

For DECADES, Wikipedia had a head start on establishing itself and becoming a household name.

It’s time to close that gap and make Grokipedia the most well known go to for seeking information online.