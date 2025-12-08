Deskooled

Christine Rhyner
1d

I honestly hope Antifa finds itself with justice served as they terrorize Turning Point events--and others. UC Berkley as well. Thanks for keeping us up to date with what you know so far and for the important reminder to get braver and louder than these terrorists for the sake of Charlie's legacy.

Neural Foundry
21h

Brilliant breakdown of why institutional accountability matters here. The DOJ investigation angle is whats often missing from coverage of campus violence. When universities create envirnoments where political intimidation becomes normalized, they're essentially signaling which viewpoints deserve protection and which dont. The fact that UC Berkley didn't upgrade security after Kirk's assasination suggests either incompetnece or complicity, and both warrant serious consequences.

