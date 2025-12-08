In September 2025, Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk was brutally assassinated.

After seeing him shot in broad daylight, political extremists CELEBRATED his death, inhumanely saying Kirk deserved what he got.

Now, we’re seeing that exact attitude directed towards members of Turning Point.

It’s HORRIBLE.

As we speak, there’s an ongoing agenda to instill fear and pain into ANYONE who supported Kirk, his mission, and his values.

The proof? In mid November 2025, Antifa extremists descended upon a Turning Point event at UC Berkeley.

Shocking footage across social media shows it all. It reveals the lengths these radicals will go to silence Turning Point members and anyone else who aligns with American values.

Upgrade your subscription to support our work or consider gifting one to a friend!

Get 10% off forever

Scenes Out of a War Zone

After Kirk’s murder, political extremists NEVER expected Turning Point members to keep pushing forward.

Instead, we were expected to silently disappear, cede ground to radicals, and let THEM control the narrative. That didn’t happen. Instead, we held our ground, stood firm, and continued Kirk’s noble work.

Because of that, anti-American radicals went NUTS.

Antifa rioters unleashed fireworks, flares, and smoke bombs during a Turning Point event at UC Berkeley.

It was so bad that attendees and members were forced to rush inside the campus for cover, fearing for their lives.

It gets MUCH WORSE, though.

More footage shows Antifa violently assaulting people who came to see Turning Point. At least one person was seen beaten and pummeled in the streets.

There’s no two ways about it.

Antifa…and traitors cheering them on…are MONSTERS.

The Justice Department is Now Investigating

After this assault on Turning Point members and event attendees, the Justice Department made an important announcement.

Moving forward, the agency will conduct a formal review into how UC Berkeley let this happen.

That means finding out why people at Turning Point’s event weren’t protected.

After what happened to Kirk, the LEAST this school should have done is upgrade security measures. The fact that event attendees got beaten and attacked with weapons speaks VOLUMES.

It shows how little UC Berkeley cared about the safety of ANYONE involved.

Given everything we know, it’s also possible that faculty members actually WANTED this.

They WANTED to see the suffering of Turning Point members and supporters.

UC Berkeley MUST Be Held Accountable

Let’s be clear about exactly what this means…

Even with the Justice Department’s investigation underway, it’s CLEAR that UC Berkeley failed to do its due diligence.

The video footage ALONE proves this. That can’t go without consequences.

Moving forward, we should see ALL federal funds to UC Berkeley revoked effective immediately. Faculty members should also answer for the steps they did or didn’t take to prevent such extreme violence.

This is simple…

Whatever the Justice Department discovers moving forward can determine further punitive action.

Though from what we already know, UC Berkeley is LONG overdue for some serious repercussions!

This Was an Attack on Free Speech

When Antifa went after Turning Point members and eventgoers, they did it with one clear agenda:

To shut us up, instill fear in us, and make us bow down.

Here’s the ultimate divide: radicals like Antifa don’t want ANYONE who disagrees with them to have a voice or a platform.

That’s why they CELEBRATED the vicious murder of Charlie Kirk. That’s why they beat Turning Point members in the streets and unleashed firebombs on them.

Something to know moving forward… we can’t let Antifa or other radicals win.

Not now. Not ever.

We can’t let them silence us or dismantle everything that Turning Point stands for. It’s time to get louder, prouder, and even MORE courageous.

It’s what Charlie fought for all his life and it’s what he’d want us to keep fighting for!