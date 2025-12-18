Who would have thought incessant rote memorization and “learning to the test” for 20 consecutive years would yield ineffective teachers?

The question drips with satire for good reason.

The data shows those who get a Master’s degree before teaching turn out to be worse instructors than those with less education.

Why?

Because time spent in the classroom isn’t as time spent in the workforce. Nor is classroom time as important as that spent learning life lessons in the real world outside of academia.

Why Graduate Degrees are in the Spotlight

The data linked above stems from a study that shows how instructors who teach after earning a graduate degree aren’t as effective as those without a graduate degree.

The study and several others reinforce the somewhat surprising conclusion that teaching with a graduate degree has a negative impact on student achievement.

What’s the solution?

To reconsider whether we should force aspiring teachers to attend a graduate school of education.

The data shows those that attend those graduate schools ultimately become worse at their job. That’s really all that matters.

After all, what sense does it make to entrust bookworms lacking life experience to prepare students for the challenges of the workforce?

None.

That’s the elephant in the room that no one but the fiercest critics of education are willing to point out.

America has a Credentialism Problem