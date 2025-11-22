Across the nation, public schools are degrading with each passing second.

Test scores and literacy rates keep sinking like the Titanic, as wokeness keeps skyrocketing.

All the while, our kids are increasingly less equipped to navigate the real world. This isn’t sustainable. Something has to give.

Children in public schools aren’t being educated. They’re just being WAREHOUSED.

Many parents don’t fully understand just how dangerous public schools have become. There’s an increasing effort to shove wokeness and political correctness down students’ throats.

This CANNOT stand.

Those who resist - in any capacity - are shamed and ostracized, not just by their peers, but also by the very teachers who have authority over them.

In a new turn of events, the plot to twist YOUR kids into mindless social justice warriors has just been exposed.

They’ve Already Put It In Writing

In Illinois, Deerfield High School is going viral for a “Privilege” assignment it gave to young students.

The assignment contained 35 questions in which kids were pressed about whether or not they have “supportive parents,” the ability to show “romantic affection” in public, or were forced to get a job while in school.

Then, the amount of “Yes” or “No” responses were directly tied to how much “privilege” (or lack thereof) a student maintains.

This is beyond the pale. It’s wholly inappropriate.

High school students should be learning about geometry, civics, and science. Instead, they’re being indoctrinated with woke talking points designed to make them either feel anger or shame.

Enough is enough.