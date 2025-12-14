DEI is an insidious ideology.

It degrades meritocracy while hurting American values. When people are picked because they fill gender or racial quotas, EVERYONE suffers.

The companies suffer from ineffective workers. The customers suffer from receiving poor service.

The workers suffer from landing jobs they can’t handle.

DEI is also illegal, seeing as it violates our nation’s Civil Rights Act. Discriminating against others on the basis of immutable characteristics breaks federal law.

MANY companies are learning this the hard way. Some now face legal and financial consequences for bowing down to the woke mob.

As all this plays out, some businesses have begun walking things back.

Disney Kicks DEI to the Curb