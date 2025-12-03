Deskooled

Deskooled

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Leftist women have decided MENTAL ILLNESS is their main identity

72% of Gen Z women consider mental health challenges an important part of their identity.
Dec 03, 2025

Deskooled is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Unskool
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture