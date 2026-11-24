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Nick Shirley’s reaction to the House passing this bill wasn’t celebration. It was disbelief that the country ever operated without it in the first place.

His point cuts to something simple: federal benefit programs — Medicaid, SNAP, unemployment insurance, disaster assistance — were built on an assumption that states would cooperate honestly with federal oversight when fraud needed investigating. For decades, that assumption mostly held. It stopped holding once several states began refusing to hand over the very data investigators needed to confirm whether fraud was happening at all.

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The bill that just passed the House closes that gap directly. It requires states — including California and Minnesota, which had pushed back hardest — to turn over any information the Attorney General demands while investigating fraud against federal programs. The list of programs covered is long: Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, unemployment insurance, COVID-era relief funds, broadband grants, disaster assistance, and more.

Why did it take an act of Congress to make states cooperate with fraud investigations into money the federal government was sending them in the first place?

That’s the question Shirley’s reaction was really getting at. States aren’t just administering these programs — they’re doing so with federal dollars, under federal rules, specifically because Washington is supposed to be able to verify the money is going where it’s supposed to go. A state refusing to share that data isn’t protecting anyone’s privacy in the way it claims. It’s removing the one mechanism that lets fraud get caught before it compounds for years.

Shirley’s framing treats this less as a policy tweak and more as a correction to something that should have been non-negotiable from the start. Good faith, in his telling, was the thing that broke — some state leaders decided withholding data was preferable to being checked, and Congress is only now closing the loophole that let them get away with it.

What happens to a program’s credibility once even a small share of it is quietly being drained by people gaming the system?

It erodes the entire case for the program. Every dollar diverted to a fraudulent claim is a dollar not reaching someone who actually needs it — and it hands ammunition to anyone looking to cut the program altogether, rather than fix what’s actually broken inside it.

Shirley’s bottom line was blunt, and it’s hard to argue with the logic: transparency isn’t the threat here. It’s the only thing that was ever going to catch the people looting from a system built on trust.

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