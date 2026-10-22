Inside The DSA Strategy To Turn Classrooms Into Political Battlegrounds

Get 50% off for 1 year

A Recruitment Strategy Hiding In Plain Sight

Democratic Socialists of America leaders are openly urging young socialists to become teachers, join the unions, and build what they call a “militant minority” inside America’s public schools.

They have a name for the strategy: salting. Get hired first, then organize from within, using classroom access as a foothold for political influence.

Subscribe to support the DeSchooled newsletter, available now at 50 percent off for the year. We must stop public school indoctrination.

Get 50% off for 1 year

How The Network Actually Works

This isn’t a fringe theory. Research from Parents Defending Education found DSA connections to school boards and teachers unions in at least 15 states, part of a coordinated effort the organization has openly committed to through official resolutions on running candidates in school board races.

Once socialist-aligned educators are inside the system, that same network works to convert basic union power into broader political muscle, reshaping curriculum, discipline policy, and school board leadership from the inside out.

Oakland offers a preview of what this looks like in practice. DSA celebrated the election of a socialist-aligned school board president there and has openly endorsed multiple members of the district’s teachers union.

Why Parents Should Be Paying Attention

The stated goal isn’t subtle. DSA describes its mission in education as fighting what it calls “neoliberalism and systemic racism,” language that increasingly shapes actual policy decisions in districts where its members hold influence.

That’s not a hypothetical concern for the future. It’s a documented, ongoing strategy already active in school systems across the country right now.

Subscribe to support the DeSchooled newsletter, available now at 50 percent off for the year.

Get 50% off for 1 year