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Federal prosecutors allege that the nonprofit Home at Last received millions of taxpayer dollars earmarked for homeless housing in California — and instead of building shelter, its leadership allegedly routed the money through a web of shell corporations to fund a high-end restaurant and nightclub in Inglewood.

The DOJ’s case doesn’t stop there. Investigators also point to nearly $50,000 spent on a trip to Tahiti, $140,000 to remodel a vintage Chevrolet, and more than $1 million that reportedly went into the lounge itself — all allegedly drawn from funds the public was told would go toward getting people off the street.

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This case doesn’t stand alone. It fits a pattern federal prosecutors in California have been documenting case after case in recent years: a Los Angeles nonprofit director charged with diverting more than $23 million meant for homeless services into a mansion, a luxury car, and a vacation property overseas. Nonprofit employees charged with submitting fake referrals to pocket public assistance funds meant for people who were never actually homeless. Federal officials have said explicitly that these cases represent only a fraction of what investigators expect to uncover as the broader review of the state’s homelessness spending continues.

If millions can vanish into a nightclub before anyone notices, how much of the rest of the spending has ever actually been checked?

That’s the question hanging over the entire system. California has spent tens of billions of dollars on homelessness programs over the past decade, funneled through a sprawling network of contracted nonprofits, subcontractors, and service providers. Each layer adds distance between the money and the oversight meant to track it — and each layer is another place funds can quietly disappear before a single person gets housed.

The DOJ’s language on this has been blunt: officials investigating these cases have described California as something close to a case study in fraud, waste, and abuse of public money, with billions spent and comparatively little to show for it. A nightclub funded by housing dollars isn’t an isolated embarrassment in that context. It’s a data point in an argument that’s been building for years.

What does accountability actually look like when the money is already gone and the nightclub is already open?

Prosecutors are pursuing charges, and further arrests connected to related cases have followed as the investigation has expanded. But the deeper fix isn’t a courtroom — it’s the oversight that should have caught this long before a lounge in Inglewood was finished, not after.

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