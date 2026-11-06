$15 Billion Spent. Zero Track Laid. This Is What Government Waste Actually Looks Like.

Get 60% off for 1 year

California’s high-speed rail was sold to voters in 2008 as a straightforward proposition: a $33 billion bullet train connecting Los Angeles to San Francisco in under three hours, finished by 2020. Eighteen years later, the state has spent roughly $15 billion. Not one mile of track has been laid.

The cost to finish it now runs anywhere from $126 billion to over $200 billion, depending on which version of the plan you believe — a number that has climbed almost every single year the project has existed, with no sign of stopping.

Subscribe now and get 60% off a full year of Deskooled — and get the accountability reporting mainstream outlets keep skipping.

Get 60% off for 1 year

Compare that to what happened everywhere else in the world during the exact same stretch. China announced its own high-speed rail program in 2008 — the same year California voters approved theirs. China has since built over 30,000 miles of track, connecting cities across the entire country. California has built zero.

What does a government have to actually deliver before voters stop being asked to fund the next promise?

That question matters more once you see what’s happening on the ground while the money keeps flowing. Homes are currently being built directly on the rail’s planned alignment — construction that either has to be torn down later or forces the route to change again, at more cost, more delay. Farmers along the corridor are losing land to a project that, at this rate, may never run a single train through it. Over $500 million has gone to contractors who, by multiple accounts, couldn’t actually perform the work they were paid for.

None of this is a story about a hard engineering problem taking longer than expected. It’s a story about where accountability disappeared the moment the money started moving.

If a private company spent $15 billion and produced nothing to show for it, how long would its executives keep their jobs?

Not eighteen years. Not close. The people responsible would face lawsuits, shareholder revolts, and in some cases criminal referrals — because in the private sector, spending money without delivering results has consequences. In California’s high-speed rail authority, it’s produced press releases, updated timelines, and a new business plan asking for more.

This is the pattern critics point to again and again: government projects insulated from the discipline that keeps private spending honest. There’s no shareholder to answer to, no bankruptcy risk, no competitor offering to do it cheaper and faster. There’s just the next budget cycle, and the next ask.

Who actually pays when a project like this fails — the people who approved the spending, or the taxpayers who funded it?

The answer, so far, has been the taxpayers. Every dollar spent on land that was never built, and administrators who never delivered. It’s why some legislators and policy analysts have gone as far as saying the project has crossed the line into outright fraud — and that real accountability, not another revised timeline, is the only thing that’s overdue at this point.

Subscribe now and get 60% off a full year of Deskooled — and keep following where the money actually goes.

Get 60% off for 1 year