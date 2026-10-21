CNN’s Shameless “Mostly Peaceful” Spin on Deadly French Riots

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CNN did. While cars burned near the Arc de Triomphe and a 143-year-old town hall spire collapsed in flames, the network stressed that the vast majority of protesters remained peaceful. At least two people died. More than 2,000 were arrested. Hundreds of police were injured. Shops were looted across multiple cities. The framing stayed the same.

How many deaths does it take before the phrase stops being useful?

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This is the same language that turned 2020 into a blur of “mostly peaceful” footage while American cities burned. The words do not describe what happened. They tell the audience which side is allowed to make the mess. French authorities and far-left leaders used nearly identical wording. CNN repeated it without hesitation. Burned vehicles, a collapsed historic building, and a dead police officer became background details under the headline about unrest.

If the buildings are on fire and the death toll is already in the story, what exactly does “mostly peaceful” still mean?

Media that needs the qualifier is not reporting the event. It is managing the reaction. The pattern is clear. When the right kind of people are in the streets, the violence gets minimized. When the wrong kind of people show up, the same outlets treat every broken window as a national crisis. France is now counting the cost of the weekend. The old script is still running on cable.

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