Karen Bass Could Be Subpoenaed Over A Billion Dollars In Missing Homeless Funding

Get 50% off for 1 year

A Billion Dollars Under Investigation

More than a billion federal dollars earmarked for Los Angeles’s homeless crisis is now under investigation, and Mayor Karen Bass could face a subpoena after declining to testify before the DOGE subcommittee.

The numbers behind the investigation are staggering. California has spent $24 billion over five years addressing homelessness, yet the homeless population still grew by 30,000 people statewide. In Los Angeles specifically, homelessness rose 8 percent even as Bass has claimed the numbers are trending down.

Where Did The Money Actually Go?

Breaking down the spending reveals roughly $22,000 per year, per homeless individual, funneled through the system.

The Continuum of Care program alone accounted for $1 billion over five years, with little accountability attached to how those funds were used and, critics argue, few measurable results to show for it.

When pressed for answers, Bass has reportedly been unavailable, and has said she doesn’t control the housing authority responsible for much of the spending. Adding to the controversy, President Trump moved to suspend a billion dollars in aid tied to the program, only for a judge to release the funds anyway.

Four Years, And The Streets Still Tell The Story

Bass has now served four years as mayor, and critics say the visible reality on LA’s streets hasn’t matched the billions spent trying to fix it.

Taxpayers who funded this effort deserve to see exactly where their money went, and a subpoena may be the only way to get real answers.

Three Days Until Election Day

Election Day is November 3rd, just 3 days away.

Accountability stories like this one are exactly why elections matter. Voters who want real oversight of how taxpayer dollars are spent have the chance to make their voice heard at the ballot box this week. Make sure you vote on November 3rd.

Get 50% off for 1 year