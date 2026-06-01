Working Class Taxpayers Are Funding Gender Studies Degrees That Lead Nowhere.

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Former Congressman Matt Gaetz and Representative Brandon Gill just said what millions of working Americans have been thinking for years.

Working class taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for woke degrees that provide no value to the economy. Cut funding for federally subsidized student loans and fix the broken education system.

That is not a radical position. That is basic accountability applied to an industry that has avoided it for decades.

Here is what the current system actually does. A teenager is handed access to tens of thousands of dollars in federal loans with no underwriting, no assessment of whether the degree they are pursuing will generate enough income to repay the debt, and no consequences for the institution if the graduate cannot find work. The university collects the tuition regardless. The student carries the debt for decades. The taxpayer backstops the whole arrangement.

Meanwhile the degrees being financed with that money increasingly have nothing to do with skills the economy actually needs. Gender studies. Diversity and inclusion administration. Social justice frameworks. Degrees that cost $80,000 and lead to jobs that either do not exist or pay less than a skilled trade that requires no college at all.

Pete Hegseth just cut Harvard off from military education funding because officers were coming back indoctrinated rather than trained. The One Big Beautiful Bill capped federal undergraduate borrowing at $50,000. Gaetz and Gill are pushing the argument further. Stop subsidizing the universities that are producing graduates who hate the country that educated them.

Konstantin Kisin said it perfectly. You spent 60 years lying to children about history and teaching them to despise their own civilization. The federal student loan system spent 60 years writing the check that made it possible.

DeSkooled covers the full war on American education from kindergarten through university. 35% off through September 1st.

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