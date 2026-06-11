We Train Warriors. Harvard Trains Activists. Pete Hegseth Just Ended the Relationship

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Pete Hegseth just cut off every military education, fellowship, and certificate program linked to Harvard University effective with the 2026 to 2027 school year.

His explanation was four words.

Harvard is woke.

The War Department is not.

For years the United States military sent its best officers to Harvard hoping they would gain skills and credibility that would benefit the fighting force. Instead Hegseth says they came back filled with globalist ideology that weakens military readiness. Professors who openly despise the military. A culture that silences dissent and replaces real debate with rigid ideological conformity. Insane tuition funded in part by American taxpayers.

Harvard takes billions in federal money while operating as what Hegseth called a hotspot for anti-America radicalism. The school that charges students $80,000 a year to attend spent the last decade producing graduates more comfortable with diversity statements than with the demands of actual warfare.

Hegseth’s position is simple. We train warriors not activists. If Harvard cannot serve that mission it does not get access to the men and women willing to die for this country.

The left is melting down. The same institutions that spent years demanding the military embrace their values are outraged that the military finally said no thank you.

This is what happens when someone who actually believes in the mission runs the War Department.

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