The Public School Prison System

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Your Child Spends 35 Hours a Week in a Building That Sends Them Home With More Work. And Still Teaches Them Less.

If you have been on the free list at DeSchooled and have been meaning to upgrade, 35% off through September 1st. Now read this.

The average American child spends 35 hours every week inside a public school building.

Then they come home with homework.

Think about what that actually means. Six to seven hours a day sitting in a classroom designed to manage 30 children simultaneously, moving at the pace of the slowest learner, stopping for attendance and announcements and transitions and standardized test prep and administrative procedures that have nothing to do with education. Then a backpack full of work to finish at home because 35 hours was not enough to cover the material.

If your child is ahead of the class they still have to complete the homework. Their time is wasted and their curiosity is punished with busywork. If your child is behind they sit at the kitchen table struggling through material they did not understand the first time, usually with a parent trying to reteach it from scratch.

Which means you are homeschooling in the evenings whether you chose to or not. You just also surrendered 35 hours a week to have someone else do it worse first.

The average homeschooled student finishes their entire academic day in two to three hours. The rest of their time belongs to them. Music. Nature. Reading for pleasure. Learning a trade. Being a child. Their standardized test scores run 15 to 25 percentile points higher than public school peers consistently regardless of family income or parental education level.

The public school system was not designed around the needs of your child. It was designed around the needs of an institution. Those are not the same thing and they never were.

DeSchooled covers what the education establishment will not say out loud. 35% off through September 1st.

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