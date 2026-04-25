College professors clearly state they wish to destroy America through violence

TUITION MONEY AT WORK — AND THIS IS WHAT YOU GET WHEN YOU PAY FOR IT

Horrifying, listen to three professors from Virginia public universities discuss taking down the United States through violence. “We actually need to crash the US—We must stand with the armed resistance.”

University Of Virginia Professor Spends Class Time Glorifying Hamas Terrorists; Urges Students To Violently Overthrow America’s Government

A professor at the University of Virginia is telling college students that picking up a gun “sets you free.” Not metaphysically. Not historically. Literally. He teaches this way. That is where your tuition money goes.

Professor Khaled Abu El Fadl has identified himself publicly as a “guerrilla scholar,” and he was caught on video making an unmistakable recruiting pitch for violent revolution. He uses the writings of Frantz Fanon, the anti-colonial intellectual favorite among radicals on campuses across the United States, to explain why someone becomes “liberated” when they pick up a gun. His purpose in teaching is to instill that idea in the students before him.

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He is not limited to abstract concepts. He relates them directly to contemporary events. He frames the October 7th attack by Hamas against over 1200 Israeli civilian lives as a “historic decisive blow,” and frames both Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolution as misunderstood acts of resistance. Anybody who views Hamas as a terrorist organization is nothing but a product of imperialist disinformation, according to his teachings.

Therefore, what does he encourage students to do?

“We need to smash the U.S. settler-state,” he says matter-of-factly. Smash it. Not reform it. Not protest peacefully. Smash it. He tells his students and colleagues that they need to disrupt “the flow of arms to Zionists,” take a stand with “armed resistance,” and sacrifice themselves if necessary. He even states that the University of Virginia remains “a plantation” and admits that he has made an effort to try to “run down the wheels” on using the school’s institutional assets as long as possible.

His classes have been reported to his administration for their content. He responds with a shrug. He knows what kind of work he is doing. He intends to continue doing it. If getting fired would confirm that he is truly a guerrilla scholar, then that would only prove what he already knows.

What does it indicate about American Universities that he still has a job?

This is the logical conclusion of decades of ideologically driven capture in higher education. It did not occur suddenly. It occurred through a series of faculty hires, curriculum changes, development of Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DEI) offices, and radical pedagogy conferences — until the institution became an instrument of promoting the same ideology that it was intended to critically evaluate. The professor is also a member of a Faculty for Justice in Palestine chapter and openly promotes spreading this course material into other professors’ classrooms across the nation.

Campus First Amendment groups will claim this is simply one professor, or one video, or just one extreme example. They have said this for thirty years, while simultaneously allowing the extreme example become mainstream. Right now the anomaly is not the guerrilla scholar advocating for violent revolution. The anomaly is the professor who believes his role is to educate students on how to think rather than what to think.

Parents are taking out second mortgages so that their children graduate from college and are convinced that grabbing a firearm constitutes liberation. College graduates leave with $100K+ in student loan debt and believe their home country, which they pay taxes on, is a settler colony worthy of violent rebellion. The University promised students that they would learn critical thinking skills and instead provided students with radicalized indoctrination that included a degree upon graduation.

The professor concludes his comments stating that we are living in a historic moment — one where the question of violently overthrowing the world-wide imperialist system is being taken seriously for the first time ever. He is right — there is something major happening. However, the significance of this event is not what he believes it to be. More and more families are viewing what colleges offer for their financial investment and deciding it is not worth it.

The guerrilla scholar is running down the wheels on the institution. It appears that many people outside the institutions are perfectly happy watching that happen.