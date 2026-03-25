Deskooled

Deskooled

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Deskooled

Public Schools Train Teachers to Hide Things From Parents

Mar 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Ryan Defant, a public school teacher in Washington, has revealed that his school and many others keep secrets from parents so that they can groom your kids.

Defant states, “I can recall several staff meetings where we were trained and shown how we could hide information from parents. . . We were changing pronouns, we were changing gender, and hiding that information.”

Is this an isolated experience, or is Defant exposing an inherent risk parents need to be aware of that’s taking over our school system at large?

This Teacher Isn’t Alone

Defant isn’t the only one sounding the alarm bell. Others are making similar claims about schools hiding their grooming practices and ideological indoctrination happening behind parents’ backs.

Ryan Higgens, a conservative commentator on X says that schools “groom kids” by turning them into “woke warriors” that break down nuclear family structures and parental roles, while failing at giving them a usable education.

Higgins agrees with Defant, and says schools’ claims that they aren’t grooming is a lie.

Give a gift subscription

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Unskool.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Unskool · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture