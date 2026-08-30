California’s “Stop Nick Shirley Act” Just Exposed Exactly Who It Protects

Get 50% off for 1 year

California Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a bill that tells you everything about what state Democrats are actually trying to hide. Critics have nicknamed it the Stop Nick Shirley Act, and the nickname fits better than anything the bill’s sponsors are willing to admit publicly.

Nick Shirley is the independent journalist and YouTuber whose investigations into fraud at immigration nonprofits, fake healthcare providers, and taxpayer funded organizations helped fuel the opposition to this law in the first place. His work is exactly why California lawmakers decided this bill needed to exist.

Upgrade your subscription to support the DeSkooled substack.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Newsom signed the legislation dubbed the Stop Nick Shirley Act into law on Saturday, expanding the state’s Safe at Home address confidentiality program to certain nonprofit employees who assist people with the immigration system. [The Post Millennial]

The law was introduced in February by Democratic Assemblywoman Mia Bonta and is set to take effect on October 1, 2027.

What The Bill Actually Does To Journalists

Supporters are framing this as simple protection against doxxing and harassment. The details tell a very different story.

Under its sweeping privacy provisions, journalists such as Shirley could face substantial fines, and potentially jail time, if they publish personal information now protected under California law. [Town Hall]

That is not a minor administrative tweak buried in state code. That is a direct threat aimed at the exact kind of investigative reporting that has exposed fraud in California’s immigration and homeless service programs for years.

Why would a state need to criminalize publishing public information about organizations receiving public tax dollars, unless there is something in those organizations’ books that officials would rather nobody ever see?

These are organizations funded with hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars every year for immigration services, and the law effectively makes them a protected class in California.

The people spending public money just got a legal shield against the people trying to find out how that money is being spent.

The Timing Nobody Should Ignore

This bill did not emerge in a vacuum. Newsom signed it days after a chief of staff for a Democratic assemblywoman interrupted Shirley’s sidewalk interview at the Capitol and launched a crude personal attack on him. [The Daily Caller]

That sequence of events speaks for itself. A state lawmaker’s own staffer resorted to insults rather than answering Shirley’s questions about where taxpayer money was going. Within days, the governor signed a law that could put Shirley in legal jeopardy for continuing to ask those same questions.

The bill’s main sponsor, Mia Bonta, is married to California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta. [PJ Media] Draw your own conclusion about how comfortable that family arrangement should make anyone feel about this law’s real purpose.

Thousands Showed Up Anyway

California Republicans and free speech advocates did not let this pass quietly. Days after Newsom signed the bill, Shirley showed up at the California State Capitol to fight it, and a rally in his support drew thousands of people. [Daily Signal]

Shirley made clear this fight is not over, telling the crowd that this is not the end, this is just the beginning, and he has since suggested he may be willing to test the new law himself, setting up a potential legal showdown. [Town Hall]

That is not the posture of someone backing down. Critics have accused Newsom and state Democrats of knowingly advancing an unconstitutional law specifically to slow down investigations into fraud problems state and local government programs have allowed to fester. [Daily Signal]

Follow Nick Shirley Directly

If you want to see exactly what this law is trying to shut down, follow Nick Shirley on X at the handle nickshirleyy. His investigations are the reason California lawmakers felt the need to write a bill with his name attached to it in the first place, and he has said clearly that this fight is only getting started.

Newsom’s office insists the law only protects immigration workers from doxxing and threats. A press statement from his team put it plainly, claiming the bill does nothing more than that. [Daily Signal]

Given everything surrounding the bill’s timing, its sponsors, and exactly who stands to lose the most from continued scrutiny, that explanation is going to be a hard sell to anyone paying attention.

Get 50% off for 1 year