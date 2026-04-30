Virginia’s “black joy” AP class is lowering standards so that no racial group has to feel like the only ones that can’t do it

After black students in Virginia found themselves unable to earn enough credits in demanding ap mathematics and science courses, fcps did not increase its commitment to providing additional tutoring, high standards, or true accountability. Rather, they came up with a workaround: an AP African American Studies class that will focus on topics such as “black joy.” in other words, black families having reunions, celebrating soul food holidays, engaging in culturally-themed community service activities, etc., rather than the traditional academic rigor that truly prepares students for higher education. The primary objective of the AP African American Studies course is to artificially inflate ap passing rates and the transcript grades of black students.

How progressive.

This is no fringe experiment. For many years, South County High School in Lorton, va has been pilot-testing the AP African American Studies course. As part of their coursework, students organize “black joy family reunions,” which include games, music, and conversations surrounding how macaroni and cheese represents cultural strength. The students’ teacher, Sean Miller, describes the class as providing a “holistic” perspective. Translation: if the numbers do not appear to be strong in calculus then switch gears and provide an environment based on joy. The College Board released its national framework for AP African American Studies, and Virginia schools immediately implemented the program, including those identified by governor Youngkin’s executive order as teaching divisive concepts.

The message to every black student who is working diligently to achieve academic success in legitimate ap courses is that their academic excellence means nothing until all others are given a level playing field by artificially lowering the bar.

However, the affront to academic integrity does not stop here. This is the same system that spent years promoting critical race theory lite, implicit bias training, and affinity groups that divide children based upon their racial/ethnic backgrounds. For example, a Rhode Island district’s “african american studies” curriculum appears to be an activist’s playbook — outlining “white affinity groups” and “black affinity groups” for teachers. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that authentic learning is secondary. Public schools are not failing by mistake; they are failing by design.

What type of education teaches a child that his/her race allows them to have an easier road to academic success?

Further, when you consider the results of Decades of attempts at “fixing” inequities via so-called “equitable practices”, there has been no closing of the achievement gap in core subject areas. Naep scores, SAT results, graduation rates – all of these metrics reveal a picture that is both dismal and consistent. However, instead of identifying and fixing root cause problems — i.e., fatherless homes; cultural celebrations glorifying anti-intellectualism; the monopoly power held by teachers unions protecting poor quality educators — bureaucrats create participation-trophy advanced placement.

“Black joy” class is not empowering. It is a participation trophy with college credit attached.

Parents in Virginia have seen this coming. The state had previously evaluated the ap course due to concerns that it was another example of the same woke indoctrination that transformed history into grievance studies. Yet the class remained intact albeit with minor modifications. Why? Due to the fact that the education cartel places greater value on emotional gratifications than factual knowledge and racial bean counting over actual merit.

While Asian and white students continue to dominate the difficult ap courses (with no need for special racial accommodations), no One creates “Asian joy” electives to enhance their numbers. They remain competitive and succeed because they operate within the same parameters as all other students. The quiet racism inherent in the assumption that black students cannot compete unless provided with special racial accommodations is undeniable. That is not anti-racism. That is the new segregation.

Similar examples of “culturally responsive” curriculums can also be observed nationally, each being presented as a vehicle for justice yet ultimately producing mediocrity. Teacher colleges produce activist-instructors rather than teachers-instructors. Federal grants reward districts that meet diversity quotas related to ap enrollment, regardless of whether students learn anything academically challenging. Ultimately, a generation of students with impressive-sounding transcripts but little-to-no academic skills is produced.

This is not helping minority kids. It is destroying them. Employers and colleges recognize through the facade that a “black joy” ap credit signifies lower expectations than any standardized test score ever could. The students most targeted by this nonsense will become resentful; underprepared; trapped in cycles of failure from which real education could liberate them.

However, things take a darker turn when considering the motivations behind these programs. The architects of these programs understand exactly what they are doing. They are not confused about the data; they are not idealistic misguidedness. What they are creating throughout america’s public schools extends well beyond a single silly elective in Virginia; once you see the full blueprint followed by these programmers — you will never look at a school board meeting in the same way again.

There has always been a clear solution to address the issues described above. Remove the race-based shortcuts. Demand excellence from all students regardless of background. Return parental control through school choice options such as charter schools and home school options which work. Some push back has occurred in Virginia, but other states must follow suit.

Public education was supposed to be the great equalizer. Instead, it has become america’s great dumbing down machine — funded with your tax dollars & protected by politicians afraid of being called racist when reporting truthfully on how bad things really are. Black kids deserve better than pity classes & lowered bars. Every american kid does.

The “black joy” experiment is cute nothing else — condescending; divisive; deleterious. It’s time to call it what it truly is — educational malpractice disguised as virtue signaling — & time for parents to fight harder before the joy brigade turns every classroom into a participation trophy factory