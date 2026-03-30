School Choice Momentum is Soaring Nationwide

With education barely hanging on by a thread, we need school choice in all 50 states.

Let’s face facts…public schools are a mess. They’re laced with DEI. Teachers are cancelling class to grandstand at political riots.

None of this is sustainable.

Yet at every turn, teachers unions shamelessly resist school choice.

Union leaders send their own kids to private schools…but they want OUR kids warehoused in low quality classrooms from K to 12.

Thankfully, the school choice movement keeps gaining traction. Now, more than ever, both parents and non parents are seeing the light.

No child’s educational prospects should be limited by their zip code.

What’s truly powering this movement?

You guessed it…President Trump’s Education Freedom Scholarship Program, a nationwide school choice initiative!

Putting Children and Education First

This year, the Trump administration spearheaded an Educational Freedom Tax Credit.

As part of the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, the president’s program makes school choice much more accessible to parents everywhere.

The first step is for states to voluntarily opt in. Once that happens, these states get rewarded with elite benefits.

Private funding for scholarships via federal tax credits.

Services that subsidize after school programs, technology, tutoring, and education for special needs kids.

You can’t beat that.

President Trump vowed to make America great again. This begins with giving parents a REAL say over where our kids go to learn.

Promises made, promises kept!

States Are Quickly Opting In

After years of fighting for school choice at the state level, this Education Freedom Scholarship Program is a GODSEND.

Parents can finally breathe again.

So far, nearly half of the nation has signed up. That includes not just red states like Florida and Texas, but also blue strongholds like Colorado and Virginia.

Getting on board should be a no brainer.

States that opt in secure more funding for summer educational initiatives, tutoring, and scholarships that benefit low income families.

Kids aren’t trapped in failing public schools anymore.

What’s not to like?

Right now, all eyes are on Vermont.

Will GOP Gov. Phil Scott join the bipartisan group of governors who’ve signed onto President Trump’s school choice program?

If he cares about his state and Vermont’s children, this will be an EASY yes.

Anti School Choice Zealots Are Losing It

Amid bipartisan momentum behind school choice, the academic establishment is freaking out.

Remember…these folks profit from keeping children in failing public classrooms.

They don’t want the gravy train to stop running. Teachers unions need the blood money to keep flowing.

THAT is why they’re spreading lies about the Education Freedom Scholarship Program.

Don’t be fooled. They all want us believing that nationwide access to school choice is “dangerous.”

Their latest propaganda? Trump’s initiative “hurts children” in public classrooms…

Here’s the reality… these kids have BEEN hurting…President Trump’s program just gives them easy access to solutions.

In 2026, anti school choice zealots know their time is up. They know they’ve failed our kids, setting them back years.

The party is OVER.

Their false claims about “discrimination” and “lack of oversight” will not prevail.

All 50 States Must Opt Into President Trump’s School Choice Initiative

It’s not enough for “some” states to embrace school choice.

We need ALL hands on deck.

The sooner this happens, the sooner children will be liberated from dangerous teachers unions.

They had their chance to improve education. Yet time after time, they failed…then rubbed it in our faces.

Enough is enough.

If you’re in a state that hasn’t joined the Education Freedom Scholarship Program, it’s time to take action.

Call your governor’s constituent services office.

Let them know why school choice is so critical.

The sooner every state gets on board, the faster we can advance education, setting our kids up for SUCCESS.