Netflix is Poisoning Your Kids With Woke Trans Slop

For years, they’ve been trying to indoctrinate young minds with dangerous ideologies. Why? Because the powers that be know that kids are still learning. Their minds are developing, which makes them susceptible to propaganda.

Even more insidious? They know that once children are successfully indoctrinated, undoing the damage isn’t easy. The bell can’t be un-rung.

That’s exactly what the woke trans mob is counting on. In classrooms, media, and other forums, our children get consistently targeted with gender ideology.

The latest culprit to join in? You guessed it…Netflix!

It’s Time to Cancel Your Subscription

Trans slop is consistently woven throughout Netflix’s children’s shows. These are animated feature programs DIRECTLY targeted to young audiences, not just media that adults tune in to.

Make no mistake about it…this streaming service knows exactly what it’s doing. Netflix is just hoping that parents will shrug it off or not pay close attention.

That’s the most fatal error we could make.

Children are innocent. We have a duty to protect them. Under no circumstances can they be weaponized as tools by the gender ideology mob.

First, they tried to force this slop into our kids’ classrooms. Then, they put trans stuff in “family friendly” ads that children would see.

Now, the powers that be are stuffing it in Netflix shows. “Non binary” this. “Transitioning” to that. Enough is enough. Netflix thinks they’ll get away with it…but they shouldn’t make a penny more from feeding this to our children.

The Propaganda is in Full Swing

For YEARS, Americans have been attacked for standing against gender ideology’s delusions.

We’re called “hateful” and “bigoted” for refusing to lie about biological realities. The same talking points are now used against parents who don’t want our kids ingesting trans slop via Netflix.

We’re supposed to believe it’s “loving” for kids to be told they can change their gender. We’re supposed to accept that putting disordered ideologies into children’s media is acceptable.

Not a chance!

Americans have to push back against this. We can’t let Netflix throw out these buzzwords to silence us. As we come under attack for sharing the truth…we should only be speaking louder and more frequently.

Many folks don’t know what Netflix is up to. They think it’s just an innocent streaming service for families to enjoy entertainment.

THAT is the lie Netflix is counting on.

Follow the Money

The truth about Netflix can be found by simply looking at their majority shareholders. At the top of the list? The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc.

Surprise, surprise! BOTH of these shareholders have long supported woke Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). These metrics, radical by nature, are often used to determine how sustainable, ethical, and risky a company seems.

ESG is a nightmare, though.

Using this as a barometer consistently hurts free market capitalism. ESG also forces woke ideologies into business investments while distorting financial markets.

The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc.? They love ESG. All things considered, it’s no wonder that Netflix, on their watch, is pushing woke trans slop.

It’s Not Just Netflix

Unfortunately, this company is not alone in trying to indoctrinate your kids with gender ideology. Many other media platforms have the same agenda…they’re just a little more covert about it.

Moving forward, parents must take action accordingly. This means keeping our heads on a SWIVEL. We have to be careful and stay aware of what our kids are watching.

It’s not safe to just hand them a tablet so they can “have fun.” Now, more than ever, we have to be vigilant, make sacrifices, and do whatever it takes to save the children.