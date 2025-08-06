Teachers Union Reveals Agenda to Radicalize Your Children

For quite some time, it’s been made abundantly clear that teachers unions don’t really have our kids’ best interests at heart. When the cameras are rolling, union members often talk a good game about education and the youth, but their actions tell a very different story.

Years ago, we watched as these groups rallied to keep school closed, despite the horrific impact on youth development. To this day, many kids across the country are struggling with math, literacy, and other important areas of study. Some will be permanently left behind because of this.

We’ve also seen teachers unions rally for wokeness across public schools, despite the divisive nature of such ideologies. These so called academic elites are so preoccupied with teaching gender theory that they aren’t paying attention to major educational deficits.

In light of all this, there’s been a growing campaign from parents to take their kids out of public schools. Some are giving their children an education at home, whereas others are opting to have their children learn in private classrooms.

As this happens, teachers unions across America continue to show their true colors. In 2025, they’re not even hiding their dangerous agendas anymore.

Look no further than a member of the Teaching Assistants Association who just endorsed “radicalizing” young people before they even arrive in college.

These Teachers Unions Are Out of Control

During a conference titled “Socialism 2025,” a Wisconsin based woman who called herself “Tina” revealed what teachers unions are really all about.

By Tina’s own admission, she believes it would be great if kids were radicalized in high school, rather than in college. In other words, she wants the woke mind virus forced upon young people before they’ve even entered adulthood.

That’s scary.

Tina didn’t stop there, however. She continued, claiming high schools ought to teach students “how to organize.” Moreover, it’s Tina’s view that young children should be used as political weapons, rather than given the tools to learn and think for themselves.

Make no mistake about it: these are not the words of caring educators who just have kids’ best interests at heart. To the contrary, what Tina said is on brand for political extremists who see children as a malleable means to an end.

It’s Already Happening in Many Woke Classrooms

Across the country, there’s been an uptick in children being taught to hate America, despise one another, and view their peers as either oppressors or victims. Sadly, this is exactly what the Teaching Assistants Association and other unions want.

Amid the backlash against wokeness, many educators with an agenda are getting sneakier. They want to keep pushing radical nonsense on kids, while also flying under the radar and avoiding consequences, such as loss of federal funding.

We’ve seen this transpire as schools start renaming various curricula to make them sound more publicly acceptable. Yet, parents who are truly aware and paying attention will be able to see right through this.

That’s one reason why public schools have begun rallying against parents having any involvement in their kids’ education. Just a few years ago, concerned mothers and fathers were called “domestic terrorists” for asking schools to do away with radical woke ideologies.

Something Has to Give

Left unchecked, teachers unions will absolutely ruin the next generation. Too many children are already behind in their studies. It will take years for them to fully catch up. Yet, rather than working to improve math proficiency and literacy rates, teachers union members are conspiring to radicalize our children.

Now more than ever, we have to keep pushing for school choice nationwide. While this work made gains in certain states, there are many others where parents have to jump through hoops to get their kids in good schools.

It doesn’t have to be this way, though. It shouldn’t be this way. Every parent deserves the right to ensure their child has the best shot at a quality education. No young person should be confined to their zip code or the whims of politically motivated teachers unions.

Spread the Word to Others in Your Community

Even in 2025, many Americans remain unaware of teachers unions’ true depravity. That has to change. Certain parents still believe while these unions aren’t perfect, they’re ultimately fighting on behalf of educating students.

If only that were true.

Homeschooling, charter schools, and private schools are what the teachers unions fear most. This shouldn’t be surprising, though. At the end of the day, these groups make top dollar from having children stuck in failing public classrooms.

By putting an end to this, we’ll remove the energy source that teachers unions rely upon. Don’t forget: while many of these union members talk about how important public school attendance is, they’re still sending their own children to private classrooms.

That, alone, tells us everything we need to know about the hypocrisy driving teachers unions.