It’s No Longer Safe For Your Kids to Watch Sesame Street

Despite recent developments, the fight against wokeness is far from over. If anything, it’s still very much bubbling beneath the surface.

This year, we’ve seen a lot of companies come out and openly distance themselves from DEI, gender ideology, and other cultural poisons. Many corporations that once embraced these things don’t want to be publicly associated with them any longer.

Some are scared of legal action amid breaching anti discrimination laws. Others are getting fearful of the public backlash as Americans from all walks of life push back.

While these companies disavow wokeness, it’s easy to believe that sanity has finally won out. Unfortunately, we’re not in the clear just yet.

Some of these businesses publicly claiming to be anti woke are secretly woke behind the scenes. Others are still engaging in DEI, yet calling it something different.

In any event, there’s never been a time when discernment is more important. Defying all common sense, some companies and cultural entities are dead set on sticking with wokeness.

One of the latest - and most tragic - examples of this is none other than Sesame Street.

Sesame Street is now a groomer-themed TV show.

Your Kids Shouldn’t Be Watching This Anymore

Known as a beloved children’s TV series, Sesame Street was once a popular pastime for kids to safely enjoy. Characters like Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and others date back decades. Though if the original creators of this program could see what it’s become in 2025, they’d be devastated.

Today’s version of Sesame Street is a cesspool. Current episodes are littered with not just cringeworthy wokeness, but also the promotion of COVID vaccines, BLM protests, and gender ideology.

This show, far from an innocent, fun program, is now trying to groom and indoctrinate kids. Young children shouldn’t be exposed to transgender ideology or made to believe that it’s OK for groups like BLM to burn down businesses.

Given the abrupt turn Sesame Street has taken, it’s time to have your kids watch other shows. Whatever you do, make sure your little ones aren’t being programmed to see wokeness and violence as normal.

Witnessing Sesame Street go down this road is absolutely heartbreaking. Though as parents, we have to stand up and do whatever’s necessary to protect our children’s minds and innocence.

Go Woke, Go Broke

Many entities before Sesame Street have embraced wokeness, only to later regret it. Companies choosing this route tend to lose support, viewership, and ratings. Their reputations are also taking hits in the public sphere as Americans tire of the nonsense.

All things considered, it’s clear that Sesame Street will have to learn this lesson the hard way. Clearly, they weren’t able to look at companies like Target, Bud Light, or Disney and see the writing on the wall.

Whoever convinced Sesame Street to start embracing gender ideology, COVID vaccines, and other cultural rot did a major disservice. When fewer and fewer Americans tune into Sesame Street, the show’s creators will very clearly get the message.

Over the years, many companies believed they’d be an exception to the “go woke, go broke” rule. Time and time again, reality hits as the public refuses to cater to this insanity.

The Dominos Have Already Begun Falling

Back in December 2024, reports broke that HBO Max would no longer be a Sesame Street show producer. This was a remarkable turn of events, given the almost decades long relationship between the two entities.

At this point, Sesame Street should have gotten the hint and changed course. Yet, like so many companies, the show just doubled down on being uber woke and completely inappropriate for young children.

Across social media sites like X, Reddit, and Meta, people are already voicing frustrations with Sesame Street’s latest episodes. If the showrunners had any sense of awareness or self preservation, this, too, would be a red flag.

Sesame Street Has to Be Gone For Good

In the not so distant future, there’s a real possibility that this show tries to revive its public image. Months down the line, Sesame Street may release a statement claiming future episodes will explore “new themes” or otherwise go in a different direction. We’ve seen it happen with many businesses and other entities.

As parents, we can’t fall for this game. As hard as it may be, our boycott of this show must remain ongoing; otherwise, it dilutes the fight against wokeness and leaves room for future problems.

Sesame Street had ample chances to get things right. Then again, if their values were really in the right place, they never would have gone woke to begin with.

In order for companies to really get the message, we can’t afford to give second chances after they embrace wokeness and realize it’s a nonstarter. Permanently severing ties with Sesame Street is key to purging gender ideology, DEI, and other dangers from society.

