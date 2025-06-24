A Leading Teachers Union is Now Playing a Very Dangerous Game

Get 80% off for 1 year

For a short time, get 80% off your yearly subscription!

Over the years, teachers unions have consistently demonstrated a propensity to do more harm than good. This is evidenced by their opposition to school choice and refusal to keep wokeness out of classrooms.

Many teachers union leaders talk a good game about how essential public schools are to communities. They argue these schools are so vital that opting out should be as hard as possible. Yet, behind the scenes, these union leaders send their own kids to the very private schools they claim to despise.

Over the years, we’ve seen groups like this work diligently to gain influence with elected officials and shape laws. Look no further than the many politicians who accept donations from teachers’ unions, all with the promise of later doing them favors.

Unfortunately, this is just the beginning when it comes to all that teachers unions are capable of. In 2025, they’re playing a very dangerous game with not just education, but also public safety.

This is Not a Drill

Virtually every single American is aware of immigration related protests happening across the country. Many have turned violent, with law enforcement officers being attacked for simply doing their jobs.

Unfortunately, Rebecca Pringle, the president of the National Education Association, is now at the forefront of this. There is viral video footage of her egging on agitators and encouraging them to continue interfering with law enforcement.

Get 80% off for 1 year