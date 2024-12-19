Wokeism is Paganism. A Gnostic Religion for the Easily Indoctrinated.

Wokeism is a contemporary iteration of paganism where a sacrificial victim is offered up to the Leftist gods. The Leftist gods, ironically, are mortal men and women who adhere to the Marxist ideology as if it were a religion–a religion without God.

It makes no sense.

That’s why the Wokenistas hate debate: they can’t make sense out of the nonsensical.

Put another way, Wokeism is the new Gnosticism. A common belief among gnostics is that the elite are the only ones able to understand the “secret knowledge” of divine origin necessary to create heaven on earth. No matter that they don't believe in divinity.

It makes no sense.

Leftist elitists crown themselves as prophets of utopia and anybody who doesn't buy it is labeled as “a deplorable,” “a conspiracy theorist,” “a racist,” “a transphobic misogynist” or any other name they think might stick for a news cycle or three.

They resort to calling names because they have no rational argument to back tier nonsense.

The question of how Americans allowed the Wokenistas to bore into all aspects of society boils down to the Neo-Marxist Frankfurt School infiltrating American universities after they were kicked out of Germany by the Nazis in 1923. It didn't take long for Leftists to take over schools of education and humanities departments. From there, it was only a matter of time before the Woke mind virus leaked into mainstream culture.

That’s not enough to explain how and why Americans bowed down to Wokeist demands on the job and in mainstream society. Political correctness–a phrase first employed “in Marxist-Leninist vocabulary following the Russian Revolution of 1917”–got the ball rolling in the Leftist’s favor.

Americans bought into PC because the Leftists hijacked the concept of guilt inherent in the Judeo-Christian tradition–the guilt inherited through Original Sin. In the Leftist version of the Fall, America’s original sin is slavery, racism, misogyny, and transphobia–to name a few.

In short, Leftists hate Western civilization and cherry-pick any and all instances of human nature gone awry to claim sin is the providence of “oppressors”. The “oppressed” are Christ figures, victims without sin. It’s not complicated. It’s Marxism repackaged–the bourgeoisie vs the proletariat becomes the oppressor vs the oppressed.

Smooth move. The new package casts a much wider net than the old. The Leftists–to their credit–were successful in making their argument emotional rather than logical. The result: too many Americans were educated to be stupid.

Stupid Is As Stupid Does

Bill Maher isn’t stupid. He’s an old-school liberal who happens to be an atheist but, contrary to popular belief, that doesn’t make him stupid. Though the foundation of his core arguments is ultimately built on sand, he has reasons to believe what he does and can articulate them.

Maher has been acting more and more like an independent lately–even conservative in some aspects.

Take education. Maher called out Democrats on his HBO program saying, "You're the Teachers Union Education Party and you've turned schools and colleges into a joke."

Read The Parent Revolution

School voice advocate Corey DeAngelis posted a clip of Maher on X where Maher lambasted the Left for promoting absurd notions.

“You wear queers for Palestine t-shirts and masks two years after the pandemic ended.” LGBT advocates wouldn't last long in Palestine (they’d be beaten, imprisoned, and/or killed) and the efficacy of common masks was in question even as the COVID pandemic was in full swing. The Left makes no sense.

“And you can’t define a woman. I mean a woman who menstruates,” Maher continued. “You’re the Teachers Union Education Party and you've turned our colleges and schools into a joke.”

A killing joke that saw Kamala Harris–possibly the most Woke (and thus stupid) candidate ever to run for President of the United States–receive 226 electoral votes and over 74 million individual votes.

Many who voted for Harris knee-jerk voted along party lines–even though Harris was a terrible candidate who advocated bad policy or no policy at all–while others obviously weren't paying attention and playing Russian roulette with their vote.

Still others–far too many (millions)–truly believed in the Woke DEI, LGBT, Critical Race Theory, and all the other nonsense they’ve been taught at school and on the job.

Trump’s Commons Sense coalition won the day but the war is far from over. People who are taught to be stupid are brainwashed. Undoing that kind of damage takes time. Voting down the party line is no longer viable–if it ever was. Voters must be informed or they will be duped.

Finally, those who don’t vote at all–tens of millions of them–must be convinced that their vote counts and they do matter. American citizens are special, or can be, if they try.

The time for celebration after Trump’s incredible comeback victory was well-founded. Now it's time to get back to work.

St. Augustine fought a relentless battle against the gnostics because he believed all people, not just the elites, had access to God’s grace if they remained faithful. Every U.S. citizen remains faithful to the Constitution by exercising their right to vote by way of reason–not the emotional con job of idiot elites.

America is by and for a people with Constitutional rights–should the people choose to defend them. To hell with the gnostic idiot elites.