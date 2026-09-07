Not a Witch. Not Framed.

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Is a mother who strangled her three children the same thing as an innocent woman burned in Salem?

That is the claim circulating today. Collin Rugg posted the clip Sunday afternoon. A woman in a Hello Kitty robe looks into her phone and announces that America is running a witch trial. Lindsay Clancy, she says, is being framed. Critics are the new inquisitors. The names they use now are crazy, stupid, whore, and ugly. Then she smiles and thanks them for noticing.

The irony does not need a caption. Rugg gave it one anyway.

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She Already Did It

Here is the fact the robe cannot absorb. Clancy’s own lawyers do not say she was framed. They do not say Patrick Clancy did it. They do not say the children died some other way. The defense told a Massachusetts jury she killed Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months. The fight was over criminal responsibility. Postpartum psychosis. Bipolar illness. A voice. An 18-minute break from the moral universe.

A hung jury on Friday was not an acquittal. It was not a finding that someone else committed the act. It was twelve people who could not agree whether the woman who did it should be punished for it.

So what, exactly, is the frame?

TikTok has spent the trial building a second case the courtroom never tried. The husband did it. The husband staged the jump. The husband is the witch. Witches on the app cast “justice spells.” Pink rallies gathered outside Plymouth Superior Court. A GoFundMe for the parents cleared a million dollars. None of that required the smallest proof that Clancy was innocent of the physical act. It required a story that felt better than three dead children and a mother who admitted the mechanics.

Salem Was About Innocence

The Salem comparison only works if the accused did not do the thing. That was the whole horror. Neighbor grudges, spectral evidence, girls pointing, a court that treated visions as proof. People died for crimes that never happened.

Clancy’s children died. Their bodies were in the basement. Exercise bands. A suicide jump. Paralysis. Years of hospital notes. A trial that ran more than a month. A defense that spent its capital on her mind, not on a phantom killer.

When did “she’s being framed” become the slogan for a case where the defense already conceded the killings?

Call that what it is. Not history. Costume.

The robe video does not stop at Salem. It turns the comment section into a dating theory. Men who reject the frame are not looking at evidence. They are boys pulling pigtails. They were told to like girls and cannot reconcile the feeling. They want to overpower. They should try kickboxing. Or a marathon. Something productive.

Three children are dead and the rebuttal is that critics need a hug.

That is not analysis. That is a classroom script with the names swapped. Woman equals accused innocent. Male criticism equals secret desire plus cruelty. Facts are optional if the gender roles line up.

The Feed Taught the Lines

Nobody needed a history degree to reach Salem. They needed a feed that already taught them which story to drop onto every female defendant. Schools and media spent a generation drilling one lesson: when a woman is in the dock, look first for the patriarchy that put her there. Witch hunts. Framed girls. Mean boys. Believe the vibe.

Then a labor-and-delivery nurse kills her own children and the lesson still fires. The facts bounce off it. Hospital notes from days later that describe her as calm, cooperative, denying voices, and looking forward to rehab do not matter. Patrick’s testimony that he was at CVS does not matter. The defense concession does not matter. The script is older than the evidence.

Public schooling did not invent this clip. It built the habit. Learn the approved narrative. Apply it everywhere. Treat contradiction as persecution. Call the person who notices a witch.

The result is a grown woman telling the internet that pointing at a triple homicide is the same as lighting a pyre in 1692. She lists the slurs. She performs the martyrdom. She ends by claiming the insults as a badge. The children do not get a line.

What a Hung Jury Did Not Say

Friday’s mistrial did not baptize the conspiracy. Eleven jurors, the defense says, leaned toward no criminal responsibility. One would not. That is a fight about illness and intent. It is not a finding that Clancy was an innocent scapegoat. District Attorney Timothy Cruz still has to decide on a retrial. The September 29 hearing is still on the calendar. The charges are still murder.

The robe video wants a different verdict. No evidence, therefore witch. Doubt the frame, therefore inquisitor. Like the girl. Hate the girl. Pull the pigtails.

None of that is how a serious culture talks about dead five-year-olds.

The cheap move is to laugh and scroll. The harder one is to notice how many adults now speak fluent classroom myth and think it is courage. Salem was a warning against spectral evidence. This clip uses Salem as spectral evidence. Feel the injustice. Skip the basement. Call the critic a boy who cannot get a date.

Cora, Dawson, and Callan cannot comment. They do not have a TikTok. They do not get to say whether their deaths were a witch hunt or a crime. The grown-ups who should know the difference put on a robe instead and thanked the internet for calling them names.

That is not solidarity. That is a lesson plan that outlived the lesson.

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