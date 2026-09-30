Elon Musk Says A College Degree Isn’t Even Necessary Anymore

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A Blunt Take On Credentials

Elon Musk didn’t hold back when asked about the value of a college education.

“There’s no need even to have a college degree at all, or even high school,” Musk said.

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What A Degree Actually Signals

Musk didn’t dismiss education entirely. He reframed what it actually proves.

“If somebody graduated from a great university, that may be an indication that they will be capable of great things, but it’s not necessarily the case,” he said.

That’s an important distinction. A degree isn’t proof of ability. At best, it’s a hint, and one that doesn’t always hold up.

The Names That Prove His Point

Musk didn’t have to reach far for examples.

“If you look at, say, people like Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Steve Jobs, these guys didn’t graduate from college,” Musk said. “But if you had a chance to hire them, of course, that would be a good idea.”

Three of the most consequential figures in modern business history, all without a completed degree between them.

What Actually Matters, According To Musk

Musk laid out the standard he believes should replace the diploma.

“Looking just for evidence of exceptional ability,” he said. “And if there’s a track record of exceptional achievement, then it’s likely that that will continue into the future.”

That’s a fundamentally different way of evaluating talent, one built on demonstrated results rather than credentials on paper.

Why This Matters Beyond Silicon Valley

Musk’s comments land at a moment when more families and students are questioning whether traditional higher education is worth the time and cost it demands.

Track records, portfolios, and real skills are increasingly speaking louder than a framed degree on a wall, and that shift is reshaping how an entire generation thinks about their future.

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