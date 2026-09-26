They Have Been Predicting the End of the World for 50 Years.

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1972. A scientist named Paul Ehrlich went on television and said some time in the next 15 years the end will come. And by the end he meant an utter breakdown of the capacity of the planet to support humanity.

That was 54 years ago. We are still here.

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The same year Ehrlich appeared on television, news broadcasts were reporting on a new ice age creeping over the northern hemisphere. A British professor said cities like New York, Cincinnati, and St. Louis had once been under 5,000 feet of ice and a new cooling trend was coming.

Then the threat switched to warming.

In 2007 Al Gore accepted the Nobel Prize and warned that the North Polar ice cap could be completely gone within seven years. The Navy said it could happen as soon as five to seven years. Scientists said the Arctic summer could be ice-free within 22 years.

None of those deadlines passed. The Arctic is still there.

In 2008 a climate official said we had 100 months left to avert irretrievable climate and ecosystem collapse. He later revised it down to 96 months as the clock was ticking. We have now passed both deadlines.

We had 500 days to avoid climate chaos. That was announced in 2014. The 500 days passed.

We were on the verge of irreversible tipping points. Trump’s climate policy would push the earth to become like Venus with a temperature of 250 degrees and raining sulfuric acid. The world would end in 12 years if we did not address climate change. Miami would cease to exist. Milk would cost $12.99. Gas would be over $9 a gallon.

Greta Thunberg told us she did not want hope. She wanted panic. She wanted us to feel the fear she felt every day and act like the house was on fire.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told us the lives of children would be so difficult that young people had a legitimate question about whether it was okay to still have children.

John Kerry explained that he had to fly his private jet everywhere because he could not sail across the ocean but what he was doing almost full time was working to win the climate battle. He told us this will take trillions not billions of dollars. He told us we needed a vast military-style campaign to marshal the global private sector with trillions at its disposal.

And when you stop and think about what lesson Kerry said he had learned as Secretary of State, he boiled it down to seven words.

Money. Money. Money. Money. Money. Money. Money.

The United Nations secretary general declared in 2023 that the era of global warming had ended and the era of global boiling had arrived. Climate change was more frightening than a nuclear war. One billion climate refugees by end of century. Loss of capacity for self-governance.

None of the deadlines have come true. Every catastrophe predicted with absolute scientific certainty for a specific date passed without the catastrophe. The ice cap is still there. Miami still exists. The Arctic had another summer.

What does come true every single time is the demand. Give politicians, bureaucrats, and the activist class trillions of dollars and shut down the economy or we are all going to die.

Fifty years of climate predictions. Zero accuracy. Endless money.

Is that science or is that the longest running grift in modern history?

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