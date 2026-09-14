Bill Maher Just Described the People Running the Democrat Party.

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Bill Maher is a liberal. He has been one his entire career.

Which is why what he said this week should terrify every Democrat over the age of 50 who still thinks they are voting for the party of JFK.

On the left they just want to abolish anything that isn’t working perfectly. Police. Prisons. Borders. Shopping lifestyle laws. The Senate. The Supreme Court. Globalize the intifada. Tampon in the boys room. You know, someone is coming up with this crazy stuff and it’s not Dick Durbin age 80.

Then he named the people actually driving the agenda.

It’s the staffers. The perpetually online, fatwa-curious, social justice suicide squad. Hey, memo to Democrats, the call is coming from inside the tent.

Fatwa-curious. Social justice suicide squad. The call is coming from inside the tent.

That is a liberal saying those words about his own party.

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Maher is identifying something that explains a lot abut what has happened to Democrat-run cities, schools, and institutions over the past decade. The elected officials are not always the problem. Dick Durbin is 80 years old. He is not personally dreaming up tampon mandates for school bathrooms and intifada solidarity resolutions. He is signing off on what his staff brings him. He is trusting the people who work for him to tell him what his base wants.

And the people who work for him are not his base.

They are the perpetually online. The ones who spent four years getting graduate degrees in disciplines that exist primarily to produce more people who teach those disciplines. The ones who genuinely believe that abolishing the police, the Senate, the Supreme Court, and borders simultaneously is a reasonable policy platform that just needs better messaging.

They write the legislation. They draft the statements. They staff the committees. They sit in rooms with 80-year-old senators and explain what the young people are thinking. And then the 80-year-old senators go on television and say things that make their own voters in their own districts look at each other and quietly wonder when their party was replaced by something they do not recognize.

Victor Fleming bought a billboard in Seattle because the city would not return his calls. The staff who were supposed to return those calls were busy with other priorities.

That is the connection Maher is drawing. And he is drawing it from the left.

The same dynamic runs through every institution that has drifted furthest from common sense in the last decade. Schools that teach gender ideology to kindergartners. Cities that defunded their police departments. Universities that suspended students for objecting to encampments on their campuses. It is rarely the 80-year-old at the top making these calls. It is the staffers.

And the staffers answer to no one but each other.

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