BREAKING: FEMA SECTION CHIEF Claims Charlie Kirk "Kind of Deserved It"

FEMA SECTION CHIEF: Charlie Kirk "Kind of Deserved It" — O'Keefe Media Records Top Official at Federal Agency Laughing About Assassination of Conservative Commentator

An official with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), was caught on hidden camera laughing about the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, calling him “a lunatic” who “kind of deserves it,” and saying agency staff were “laughing” at the news and showed “not a ton of empathy.” The official admitted to sharing memes about the attack, raising serious concerns about political bias and professionalism within the nation’s emergency response agency.