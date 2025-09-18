Deskooled

This just proves how deep the Public School INDOCTRINATION system really goes

No one in public institutions should be celebrating the death of a moderate conservative like Charlie Kirk
America Reborn
Sep 18, 2025
“As of today, I've contacted over 700 different employers of people who have been celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder”

“What's really astonishing to me is the fact that most of these employees have been working in the education field, in high schools, middle schools, educating our future generation. In addition to that, they have been working in the medical field. And it's really a shame to see that these are the people who are supposed to be equipping our next generation and saving our sick.”

