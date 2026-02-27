Public School indoctrination is even worse than you thought

🚨 The indoctrination in our education system is so much worse than we realize

Survey reveals 70% of High School students are taught America is a racist country with 40% having their teachers reinforce this statement daily

“3 weeks ago, the Journal Education Next released a national survey of high school students asking what messages they have heard from teachers over the last 4 years. Stunningly, 70% of high school students report that their teachers say that, quote, ‘America is a fundamentally racist nation,’ end quote. With nearly 40% of students say they hear that message often or almost daily”

“What happens to a nation when its schools express to its students such disdain and selective memory of its own country?”