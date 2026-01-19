The U.S. Public Education System Indoctrinates Our Youth: Here’s Proof

They start brainwashing your kids young, so that once they reach university-level “education” in the United States, they can start shoving their woke agenda down their throats with more ease. The result?

They don’t “teach” your kids how to learn; they teach your kids what to think. The goal of these ideologies is to have a slave class, unable to think critically, question authority, or act in willfulness to stand up for their own life-affirmed self.

As Brett Pike so succinctly describes it, we all worry about getting our kids into a good university. But some have been calling out the indoctrination that happens on campuses across the U.S. for decades.

Charlie Kirk’s numerous lectures across college campuses were meant to counteract the brainwashing, but here’s the sneaky little strategy that happens so that by the time your innocent child is an almost-formed adult, their unsuspecting minds are more malleable to the stain of Marxist, Feminist, and Satanist agendas. . .

They get them young.

They start in elementary and even preschool.

They try to normalize ideas that are Godless, non-life-affirming, and being constantly oppressed.

Free thinkers? Squash them.

Smart and observational young men and women? Stop that inner desire to understand truth and consequence.

Heck, tell lies about history if you have to, and certainly don’t teach young children to think for themselves.



How can you tell that these philosophies are being taught even to the youngest of our students?

Satanist, Marxist, Feminist Agendas in Schools Across the U.S.

Let’s define these corrupt philosophies first, then you can see clearly how they infiltrate the public school system.

They Teach Satanism

Your kids are taught to value themselves over anyone else. They inflate their egos with fake contests and give everyone a badge and a prize for doing nothing more than existing. They don’t teach morality or how to strive to be good to lift the tribe. They teach your kids that they are the only ones that matter. That they can exist as an island. Rationalism, rejection of supernaturalism, and emphasis on individualism are all promoted by groups like The Satanic Temple.

Here are just a few ways they do this:

Schools like the Jane Addams Elementary School, Moline-Coal Valley School District, IL

Elementary hosts an after-school Satan Club, sponsored by The Satanic Temple. It focuses on science projects, critical thinking, and rationalism without supernatural beliefs or proselytization. But you don’t have to go to an after-school club to get this type of Godless rhetoric shoved down your kids’ throats. Many of the teachers that lead classes demonstrate this in their very behaviors. And as most people know, kids don’t do what you tell them to do, they do what they see you do.

Remember when teachers called for more assassinations after Charlie Kirk? There are demonic activists buried within schools. Satanic Temples have a presence in more cities than you’d imagine.

They Teach Marxism

All woke agendas promote heavy critiques of capitalism, class inequality, or systemic oppression, often labeled as such in educational contexts. Everybody deserves the same treatment, whether they are liars, cheaters, abusers, thieves, or murderers, and the people who work the hardest and the longest for good don’t deserve special treatment.

Look around you. The U.S. is overrun with idiots who have told us that if you’re white, you’re privileged. If you’re a white man, you are the bane of everyone’s existence. If you’re a woman, you deserve to earn what a man does, shouldn’t worry about grown men dressed like sexy toddlers wanting to use the same bathroom as you, and you should forget about bringing the next generation into existence with strong values and nurturing homes so that they don’t grow up to be criminals and rapists.

Here are just a few ways they pawn Marxism to your children:

In Buffalo, New York, in elementary, middle, and high schools, a Marxist curriculum is used. It’s called an “Emancipation Curriculum.” It includes lessons on systemic racism, where “all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism.” It’s Critical Race Theory on steroids.

As part of Florida’s statewide standards, social studies teachers tell your children that “socialism, Marxism, and communism” are incompatible with U.S. principles, but also cover “repackaging of Marxist ideology“ in modern discourse, including critiques of capitalism. So they teach Marxism, but try to hide it with better branding.

In Indiana’s proposed school curriculum, legislation requires teaching that “socialism, Marxism, and communism” conflict with U.S. freedom, but includes discussions of these systems’ ideologies in civics, often framed as critiques of capitalism.

They Teach Feminism, But Also to Shun the Feminine

Your kids are taught “gender equality,” intersectionality, and are told to critique the patriarchy. They lie to both men and women about our god-given strengths and responsibilities so that they can undermine a strong family unit, then communities, and that reaches into the recesses of society as a disgusting scourge that leaves both men and women lonely, confused, broke emotionally, spiritually, and often financially, too.

This nonsense is incorporated into curricula, programs, or extracurricular activities in U.S. elementary, middle, and high schools, ad nasuem. All the while, they teach Transgenderism to wipe out the sexes completely and leave an entire generation confused about their purpose at all.

“Women’s studies” across the nation teach women to hate being a woman and to despise men as part of the patriarchy. There is no healthy discussion on the God-given roles of man and woman, and the necessary synergistic role of the strong feminine and nurturing masculine. Is it any wonder our families are crumbling?

Now Your Kids are Prepped and Ready for a Full Brainwashing

If you think this is a wild conspiracy theory, then ask yourself, Socratically, why Ivy League schools offer courses of this ilk. There are hundreds of them, but here are just a few examples:

University

Course Name

Topic

Description

Harvard University (Ivy League)

Critical Race Theory

Critical Race Theory

This seminar explores the core ideas of Critical Race Theory within American legal theory, including claims about race, inequality, and structural subordination in law and society.

Yale University (Ivy League)

ENV 633a/Law: Critical Race Theory

Critical Race Theory

This course examines Critical Race Theory from its origins to modern expressions, focusing on interconnections between race and law.

Cornell University (Ivy League)

FGSS 2010: Introduction to Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies

Gender ideology / Feminism

An interdisciplinary introduction to gender and sexuality studies, emphasizing intersections with race, class, and global perspectives on power hierarchies.

Princeton University (Ivy League)

Gender and Sexuality in Modern America

Gender ideology / Feminism

This course covers topics like early homosexual subcultures, commercialization of sex, reproduction, and gender roles in war and society.

Columbia University (Ivy League)

MA in Climate and Society (core courses)

Climate ideology

A graduate program with courses on climate science, mitigation, adaptation, justice frameworks, and societal impacts of climate variability.

Harvard University (Ivy League)

Climate Change and Energy: Policymaking for the Long Term

Climate ideology

Focuses on policymaking for climate threats, including insights into energy transitions, mitigation strategies, and global climate variability.

Yale University (Ivy League)

Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies (various courses)

Feminism

Program courses introduce feminist theory, women’s history, and intersections with culture, often including queer and trans theory.

Harvard University (Ivy League)

WOMGEN 1200WH: Women in African History

Feminism

Explores women’s historical roles in Africa through feminist lenses, including gender, race, and cultural representations.

Princeton University (Ivy League)

Atheism in America

Atheism

An historical exploration of non-belief in God in the US, covering secularism, freethought, and atheism from the Enlightenment to today.

University of Oregon

REL 359: Religion After Atheism

Atheism

Examines atheist critiques of religion, secularism from multiple perspectives, and responses from Christian, Muslim, and Buddhist traditions.

Your kids are groomed for this pile of horse excrement from the moment they enter the public school system. It’s your job to teach them to be critical thinkers or take them out of the system completely. Unless you want a zombified child before they’re even 21.