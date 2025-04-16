Join Liberty Classroom

It’s like waking up from a nightmare–you need a minute to get your bearings and shake off the black swirlies spinning around in your subconscious.

The Department of Education (ED) has been a nightmare. Now that the Trump administration is dismantling the agency, the monsters that inhabit the bad dream has become are freaking out.

The demise of the ED represents a big threat to national teachers' unions. The most powerful of these unions have been part of the Left’s funding apparatus since the DOE was started in 1979.

The two largest teachers' unions—the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association—are major culprits in bankrolling Democrats and Leftist causes.

Even worse, the ED pushes indoctrination rather than education, and they target children who attend public schools because the great majority of the teachers are puppets of the Left dancing to whatever tune the agency plays.

Left unchecked, it would mean the end of America.

"An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people," is a quote attributed to Thomas Jefferson and is accurate to his views on education.

The Left, with the ED as its flagship, has been doing its best to undermine education by replacing it with neo-Marxist ideology for decades.

Put another way, generations of students have been brainwashed by Leftists. They’re not going to snap out of it because the ED has been rendered impotent–for now.

Winning back America is going to take the re-education of the populace–starting with you.

The feds are sending the power of education back to the states. Depending on where you live, this could be good or bad.

If you live in an area with a conservative school board that understands real education has everything to do with freedom, good for you. But what if you don’t?

And how do you know your local schools–chock-full of Leftist teachers and administrators–are doing what they are supposed to do?

Too many variables. The only way to secure America’s future is to educate yourself and shout the truth from the rooftops–starting at home.

The re-education of America starts with you–and it must be founded on the concept of liberty contained in the Constitution. Anything less will be a bust.

The Liberty Classroom

Tom Woods launched the Liberty Classroom because he understands what is at stake at the current crossroads of American history.

Woods graduated from Harvard with honors and went on to earn a doctorate at Columbia. He has the credentials but so do a lot of wacko woke morons. It’s not about credentials–it’s about vision.

Good vision requires healthy eyes. In the realm of education, it means that you have to know history to avoid the mistakes of the past–and the present–to properly navigate the future.

American students are given a highly distorted–even fictional–view of history.

According to Woods, “And I can say with certainty that there is no place on Earth where you are less likely to learn true history–or indeed many other subjects–than at an American university.”

And it’s not just history. The university is a sham, and the country is paying for it.

“Psychology and other fields recently went through something called the ‘replication crisis, where it was discovered that one peer-reviewed paper after another was bogus,” Woods observes. “Researchers couldn't replicate the results under identical conditions.”

That means psychology, as it is practiced today, is not science.

“Economics,” Woods continues, “as you probably know, is in atrocious shape. That once-noble discipline has degenerated into pseudoscience whose purpose is to lend intellectual cover to the various ways the political class pillages the public.”

Sound familiar? The politicians dine at high-class restaurants, drink the best wine, and even buy high-dollar escorts on your dime while you pull out your hair over grocery prices.

Wood continues, “Even medicine has become a joke: Richard Smith, former editor of the British Medical Journal, said that the problem of medical research fraud ‘is huge, the system encourages fraud, and we have no adequate way to respond. It may be time to move from assuming that research has been honestly conducted and reported to assuming it to be untrustworthy until there is some evidence to the contrary."

When you can’t trust science–and neither can your doctor–what can you trust?

What a mess. Is there any hope? Yes.

What’s At Stake

Liberty Classroom is a storehouse of expertly researched collections of audio and video lessons on history–not the idiotic, politically correct version.

It is also home to the best free-market economics information available today.

Partaking in Liberty Classroom lessons will give you the facts, figures, and rhetoric you need to defeat the sophistry of Leftist true-believing fools. You’ll also be able to put confused neoconservatives back on the right track.

But your education doesn't end at Liberty Classroom. It’s just the beginning. With true education comes responsibility. You need to put that education to work.

Spread The Word And Earn Money

As a true believer in liberty, it’s up to you to spread the word, rescue the brainwashed, and hold local public officials to a high standard. You may as well get paid for your efforts.

With Liberty’s Affiliate Program , you can earn 50% commissions. When someone joins the site and stays subscribed beyond the refund period through your affiliate link, you can earn up to 50% of the subscription price.

It works a lot like the Amazon Affiliate Program. Liberty will send you a unique link and pay for the sales made through that link.

You just paste the link on Facebook, Twitter, your blog, etc. If someone clicks on it and subscribes, you can earn a 50% commission.

You won't just be making money, though. You’ll be saving America from the Left.

The Leftists are working hard to destroy Western Civilization. Shouldn't you at least be able to destroy their arguments?

