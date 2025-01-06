In the current day and age, education is quickly going down the drain in America. Children are repeatedly exposed to failed classrooms that have replaced rudimentary curricula with DEI and other politically charged agendas.

Proponents of these changes claim they’re necessary to improve the quality of education, but the facts tell a different story. Right now, the United States suffers from a major literacy crisis where roughly 50% of the population cannot read above a sixth-grade level. This is just one of many collective consequences of a schooling system that’s doing far more harm than good.

As the situations for students get worse and worse nationwide, more people are waking up to what a disaster the compulsory school system is. Moreover, the problems we’re all facing as a result of this are far more insidious than most people realize.

We Can’t Continue on Like This

America’s school system, in its current iteration, isn’t set up to inspire or educate young minds. Instead, the system is designed to warehouse students, passing them along from one grade to the next while teachers’ unions collect big paychecks.

It’s why unions of this ilk have repeatedly opposed school choice. They want to keep kids in failing classrooms, despite the major blows that education has taken. Marilyn vos Savant, a woman with the world’s highest IQ of 228 has gone on the record to speak out about this.

Per Savant’s account, the school system today shuts down independent thinking. Kids aren’t taught how to arrive at their own conclusions after logically assessing a situation. Instead, they’re told what they need to believe. They’re also verbally chastised if they dare to ask questions, give pushback, or otherwise present alternate ideas.

That’s not all though. Savant has also spoken at length about the school system creating “passive” learners while barring young people from exploring various fields that innately interest them. The youth is essentially given a script they must follow and there’s no room for deviation whatsoever, even if said deviation would lead to positive outcomes or growth.

Lack of Skills Development

On social media platforms like X, the critiques of Marilyn vos Savant about the school system have been met with resounding support. Folks across the country can look at what’s happening and see that it won’t end well for anyone.

Right now, as kids go to schools, far too many aren’t learning the necessary skills. This goes beyond the literacy crisis in America. It includes their lack of ability to do math without a calculator, reach logical conclusions when presented with facts, and engage in intellectual debate.

Far too many “experts” in academia instead believe it’s more important for young people to simply regurgitate what’s told back to them. This might help with passing the occasional multiple-choice pop quiz. However, it doesn’t prepare these students for the real world where they’ll have to interact with others and make critical choices.

We Have a Few Paths Out of This

The compulsory school system is going to take years, if not longer, to fully fix and reform. In the meantime, young minds are at stake and it’s clear that we can’t keep going on this currency trajectory.

In light of this, removing kids from failed public classrooms is the first step to giving them a real chance at a successful future. Many parents are already doing this. Some have opted to send their kids to private schools that align with their values. This also goes hand-in-hand with rising support for school choice. After all, a child’s educational prospects should never be confined to the zip code they call home.

Homeschooling is another option. More parents are taking their children’s learning into their own hands. With all sorts of guides, programs, and other resources to assist with the transition, there’s never been a better time to give homeschooling a serious look.

Moving forward, these are going to be our only ways to break the matrix that is the failing compulsory school system.

Be Prepared For Resistance

Despite the major inadequacies of public schools, they are nevertheless part of a business. The more kids sit in these classrooms, the bigger checks go to key members of academia. As time passes, however, more of these folks are realizing that parents are taking a stand.

It is for this very reason that anti-school choice movements, hostility towards homeschooling, and attacks against charter schools have become more vocal. These groups are, unfortunately, fine with students failing, so long as the funds from public classroom attendance keep rolling in.

As parents across the country take steps to set their kids up for success later in life, they should be prepared for a certain level of resistance. Private schools are already being branded as “elitist” and unworthy of funding, while homeschooling parents are regularly accused of being ignorant and unfit to teach their kids.

Though no matter the vitriol that comes, it’s important for mothers and fathers across this country to hold the line. The futures of our children quite literally depend upon it.