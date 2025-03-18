For far too long in this country, public schools have been seen as the default.

Parents are told that dropping their kids off at these institutions for eight hours a day, five days a week is the key to their education. They’re told that completely giving pro-DEI teachers the reins will benefit children in the long run.

Yet the facts and data don’t bear this out. Time and time again, we see that the status quo in education is a failure. Growing numbers of young people are struggling to read at their grade levels. Children’s scores on math and writing are also low, even at the most basic levels.

There’s no sign of this turning around anytime soon, either.

Meanwhile, the academic establishment isn’t taking any actionable measures to fix these problems. They’re far more concerned with pushing wokeness and indoctrinating kids to hate one another and America as a collective.

On social media, more people have begun waking up about all that’s at stake. Put simply, public schools aren’t teaching kids how to think and arrive at various conclusions. Instead, they’re brainwashing kids by telling them what to think.

We Can’t Continue on Like This

The current education system doesn’t really want to see kids become critically thinking, well adjusted adults. Instead, they want kids to grow up into obedient foot soldiers who obey the elites on command and without question.

Parents who don’t want to see their children go down this route have many preventative options. Some are embracing private schools or even homeschooling altogether. Many parents find these alternatives to be conducive to their kids getting a real education.

Outside of the classrooms, though, parents can also take meaningful action. Making sure young people can identify logical inconsistencies and manipulations is a great starting point.

Over the long run, this increases kids’ ability to ask questions, think for themselves, and not simply believe whatever is said to them. Just because someone claims to know it all doesn’t mean they actually do.

Public schools certainly aren’t going to ensure that young people have these skills. In fact, they’ll do everything possible to discourage kids from questioning authority or daring to have a mind of their own.

The Media Doesn’t Want You to Know This

Many arms of the establishment work hand in hand with one another to keep everyday Americans uninformed and in the dark. They’re counting on this and have a vested interest in people not seeing what’s happening right in front of them.

It’s why there’s been an increasing attack on homeschooling in this country. The teachers unions do not want to see more parents taking their kids away from public classrooms. They certainly don’t support children being taught to think for themselves and resist the propaganda machine.

In spite of this, more people are rejecting both failed public schools and the mainstream media. To date, millions of families are homeschooling their kids and millions more are turning away from outlets like CNN and MSNBC.

Through alternative sources of media, Americans have access to real news and information. They can learn more about homeschooling and what’s really happening when kids are forced to sit in public classrooms for 40 hours a week.

Keep Spreading the Word Online

In this day and age, social media is a powerful tool for spreading information and keeping people in the loop. Americans of all ages are active on these platforms, meaning there’s never been a better opportunity to spread the word.

X, Rumble, Substack, and even YouTube stand out as premier forums to keep people up to date on the truth about education in America. Through these platforms, Americans can easily become aware and then spread the word to others in their community.

The mainstream media, despite its best efforts, still isn’t powerful enough to crush independent media. This is a good thing and it means the next generation has a fighting chance at a real education.

There Are More of Us Than Them

Stand up against corrupt public schools, teachers unions, and the academic establishment as a whole might initially seem intimidating.

Yet, it’s important to remember one crucial fact: there are more of us than there are of them. For every academic elitist that wants to keep parents aware about the benefits of homeschooling, there are tens of thousands of Americans eager to share this information.

For every one school administrator that laughs off concerns about wokeness in public schools, there are hundreds of homeschooling coaches just waiting to assist you.

We the people don’t just have the numbers on our side. We also have the motivation of securing a bright future for our children.

The steps forward we take - from sharing the truth about public schools, informing parents about homeschooling, and debunking the lies of the academic establishment - are pivotal for both the next generation and the future of America.