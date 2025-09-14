Parents Know Their Kids Better Than Useless Bureaucrats

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:003647Parents Know Their Kids Better Than Useless BureaucratsUnskoolSep 14, 20253647ShareParents know their kids better than bureaucrats sitting in offices hundreds of miles away.Deskooled is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDeskooledSubscribeAuthorsUnskoolRecent PostsINSANE Teacher Says Incan Child Sacrifices Were No BiggieAug 31 • UnskoolRandi Weingarten CRIES About Trump Passing School Choice! Aug 27 • UnskoolABOLISH TEACHERS UNIONSAug 23 • UnskoolIt’s No Longer Safe For Your Kids to Watch Sesame StreetJun 26 • UnskoolA Leading Teachers Union is Now Playing a Very Dangerous GameJun 24 • UnskoolWokeism is Paganism. A Gnostic Religion for the Easily Indoctrinated. Dec 19, 2024 • Unskool