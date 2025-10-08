Whiteness Test A Requirement for Teachers in Michigan

31 years in public education and this teacher was forced to quit. She refuses to “stand in a circle to rate my level of whiteness.”

Democrats in Michigan required teachers to take tests to grade their level of whiteness

A public school teacher of 31 years quit after being forced to “stand in a circle to rate my level of whiteness”

“We had to take a test to rate our level of whiteness because our African-American, our black kids were struggling. So we had to take a look at ourselves and do a test of what our measure of whiteness was, and then based on our numerical data from that level of whiteness, we had to stand in a circle.”

“It just was so difficult to be standing in this circle to rate my level of whiteness because my discipline referrals in my lower level math classes, I had a higher percentage of African American black kids. So I was being measured on that I wasn't as effective as a teacher with them because I was white.”

“I was measured on my number of referrals, my tardies. I was told to decrease the number of detentions that were issued for a certain race that showed up late because culturally it's acceptable for them.”