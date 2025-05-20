In this country, the First Amendment protects the right to religion. Every single American, regardless of their background, is entitled to exercise and practice their religion without being persecuted or punished for it.

With this right comes the ability of religious schools to operate. As the public education system becomes more disastrous, growing numbers of parents are sending their children to religious schools to learn in ways that align with their family values.

Unfortunately, as public schools become less popular, their desperation to completely control education in America is on the rise. This is emerging in the form of attacks on homeschooling, attempts to defund private schools, and beyond.

Though in a rather surprising turn of events, religious schools in Oklahoma are now under siege.

Now is the Time to Fight Back

In Oklahoma, religious groups are currently trying to get more charter schools up and running. They’ve hit some opposition from the state government, amid efforts to halt funding.

Suffice it to say, having the necessary funds is integral for these schools to function appropriately. Without it, teachers and other faculty members won’t get paid and keeping on the lights will be virtually impossible.

This is no small feat and members of the United States Supreme Court are aware of what’s happening. Not too long ago, Justice Brett Kavanaugh called out the Oklahoma state government, warning that it’s not entitled to engage in rank discrimination.

Kavanaugh also mentioned that plenty of prior Supreme Court rulings, not to mention the First Amendment, establish this.

At this time, it remains to be seen what Oklahoma does next. If these efforts to suppress religious groups from forming schools continue, parents across the state will need to push back against this…hard.

Expect Other State Governments to Try This As Well

Many people didn’t suspect that private, religious schools would come under fire in a place like Oklahoma; unfortunately, we’re now learning otherwise.

In light of this, we should all be prepared for other states to take similar action. In 2025, the tentacles of the public education system run deep. They’ll do just about anything to keep making money from having children in failing classrooms.

If they succeed, if people don’t shut this down, the attacks against other education options are only going to further increase. Opponents of private classrooms and school choice, in particulars, will feel even more emboldened to bring trouble upon anyone who dissents.

In states like Illinois, parents are currently fighting against legislation that would see homeschoolers criminalized and imprisoned. All of this is part of a broader effort to reestablish public schools as the default for children’s education in this country.

There’s never been a better time to stand up and defeat legislative efforts of this nature.

They Won’t Stop With Schools

If there’s one thing history has shown us, it’s that overzealous governments don’t back down once they feel they have power. Tyrants only go further and further, mercilessly stripping away freedoms without a second thought.

If religious groups aren’t able to form schools and receive essential funding, this will only be the tip of the iceberg. There will be increasing attacks on not just education in this country, but also the right to practice one’s faith.

Once something like this gets started, it’s hard to stop it. We got a glimpse of this several years ago when churches and other religious places were shut down in the name of stopping COVID. Both here in America and across other countries, people were routinely threatened with arrest for daring to attend church services.

It may feel like that can never again happen in the United States, but complacency is a mistake. The powers that be have always tried to control both schools and access to information; they know deep down that both of these avenues impact the general public and the future generations to come.

Spread the Word and Keep People Informed

In 2025, the mainstream media isn’t talking about these efforts to shut down charter schools and prevent new ones from emerging. This is largely flying under the radar, leaving far too many Americans unaware of how high the stakes are.

For this reason alone, people who care about education and religious liberty in this country need to speak out accordingly. Whether through social media sites or word of mouth in person, every bit of effort makes a difference.

As more Americans know about this, we can all collectively come together to push back against out of control governments. They may not like religious charter schools, but these schools have a right to exist and operate.

Going after their funding is merely a backdoor way of shutting them down while pretending to be above board. This poses a danger to not just education and religious liberties, but also other freedoms that many people take for granted.