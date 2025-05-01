As more parents wake up to the many problems with the education system, homeschooling has become increasingly more popular. There was a time when it seemed next to impossible to effectively homeschool kids.

Though thanks to homeschooling coaches, online support groups, and rapidly available information, families are seeing their transitions from the public school system quickly expedited.

The establishment, of course, doesn’t like this. They’re furious as more people wake up and realize that their kids don’t have to be warehoused for eight hours a day.

Though with fewer children sitting in failing public classrooms, the paychecks for teachers unions are getting smaller and smaller. It’s for these very reasons that states like Illinois are trying to snuff out homeschooling once and for all.

This Legislation Threatens Homeschooling Families Statewide

Lawmakers in Illinois are currently trying to get HB2827 across the finish line. If this bill passes, homeschooling parents will be hit with serious punitive consequences.

Families that decline to fill out questionable forms with the state remain liable to be jailed for 30 days, hit with a $500 fine, and even have their kids placed in “temporary” foster care. HB2827 furthermore threatens to slap parents with a Class C misdemeanor charge on their permanent criminal record.

Sadly, something like this was always going to be presented by officials who hate homeschooling. They will say or do anything to doom kids to crumbling public schools that aren’t giving them any real education.

Moving forward, we shouldn’t be surprised if other states come out with their own version of HB2827. At the end of the day, the establishment doesn't want kids being taught at home or learning how to think for themselves.

The Gaslighting Has Already Begun

Advocates of Illinois’ dangerous piece of legislation are already working overtime to shut down valid concerns.

They’ve argued that parents who don’t want to face the aforementioned punitive consequences should just fill out forms issued by the state. However, there are many problems with this train of thought.

For one thing, the government doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to protecting the rights of the individual. This applies doubly so in a state like illinois.

Furthermore, there have been proposals for states to implement various guidelines for homeschooling parents to abide by. Unsurprisingly, the proposed criteria include forcing parents to shove wokeness down their kids’ throats.

By its very nature, this defeats the purpose of homeschooling altogether.

At the end of the day, the state is not looking out for the best interests of young people. They just want to ensure that homeschooling doesn’t completely stop children from being indoctrinated.

Illinois’ Track Record With Education is Horrendous

Given the state’s efforts to sink its hooks in homeschooling, one would imagine that kids aren’t doing so poorly in public schools. Tragically, nothing is more removed from reality.

In truth, there are 30 schools across the state in which not one child is reading at a proficient level. This is quite telling and only further drives home the need for kids to get out of these failing public schools.

It’s also preposterous that Illinois would go to such lengths to make homeschooling difficult for parents who actually care about their kids’ education. With so many young people failing to read at proficient levels, they’re undoubtedly behind in math, writing, and other crucial areas.

As all of this plays out, states like Illinois are getting millions of dollars invested into their education system. Somehow, none of these funds are going towards children’s literacy rates or other academic areas.

Perhaps Illinois lawmakers should be more concerned with this before they tighten the noose around homeschooling families.

This Anti-Homeschooling Bill Must Be Defeated

If HB2827 isn’t shut down, it’s only a matter of time before other similar legislation passes in states across the nation. This will make it significantly harder for parents to play an active role in the education of their children.

In light of this, families across Illinois are being urged to contact their state legislators and senators. All officials with the power to control this bill need to know the importance of voting it down.

They should also be made aware that passing HB2827 will get them promptly primaried and removed from public office.

This isn’t the first fight faced by Americans who support homeschooling…and it won’t be the last. Nevertheless, we have to stand up against the establishment, the teachers unions, and others who don’t care about young people’s education.

Remember, for every academic elite who opposes homeschooling, there are dozens of everyday people who see its value. We have not just numbers on our side, but also data.

The data consistently shows that homeschooled kids read at higher levels and enjoy more extracurricular activities than their counterparts in public schools.

If we the people do our part and rally against HB2827, we can defeat this horrific piece of anti-homeschooling legislation once and for all.