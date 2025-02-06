Elon Musk and his team of autists are ready to attack excessive spending in the Department of Education (DOE). Elon saved American taxpayers more than 1 billion dollars in his first eleven days, in DEI programs alone. With the elimination of funding through the U.S. Treasury for government NGOs that act as an arm of the Deep State, the DOE is on the chopping block next, with many programs likely to be cut drastically or even completely gutted.

While there is controversy over eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from the government, there are strong advocates for doing so since it is essentially racist.

Instead of promoting those with the skills or qualifications that are needed for a position within a company, DEI allows rampant preferential treatment to those who have a different skin color, sexual preference, disability, or gender.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission EEOC has noted that this contradicts civil rights law. The EEOC reminds us that you can’t be discriminated against due to your race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, transgender status, and sexual orientation), national origin, age (40 or older), disability, or genetic information.

If someone gets a job because an agency needs to fill a “quota” that shows they’re hiring a diverse group of people, rather than the people who are most qualified for the job, that’s textbook discrimination.

We should hire on merit, not skin color or gender. This philosophy awards those who work hard, study hard, and strive, rather than those who sit back with an attitude of entitlement. We’ve seen this lackadaisical mindset with so many of the federal workers who were recently given notice that hadn’t logged into their accounts in weeks or months, yet still expected a paycheck funded by the American taxpayer.

Here are some notable DEI-related programs in the DOE that Elon and his team might look to cut:

“Institutional Support” Rife for DEI Cuts

TRIO Programs . These programs spend $20 million annually on first-generation, low-income, and disabled students to provide college access.

Title III & Title V Grants : These grants get funding each year through budget allocations and then fund Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribal Colleges, Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), and other Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs). These allocations are usually millions of dollars.

GAANN (Graduate Assistance in Areas of National Need) : This program spends — to support low-income and underrepresented graduate students pursue higher education. In 2024, approximately $20.48 million was earmarked, with plans to fund around 60 awards.

International and Foreign Language Education (IFLE) Programs: This program supposedly encourages diverse cultural and linguistic competency. IFLE asked Congress to allocate $85.7 million in 2024 to programs that included Title VI and Fulbright-Hays scholarships.

There are at least a dozen more programs for Native Americans, Latinos, Blacks, Indigenous, and Special Education, but not one specifically for white students.

We’ve not even gotten to the part where the U.S. DOE spends more on non-teachers than on students and teachers combined. Then we wonder why other nations are leaving us in the dust in the areas of math, science, and reading, or why homeschooled kids do better at everything in life with half the hours spent learning daily, the same curriculum we teach in public schools.

The U.S. Educational System is as Bad As It’s Health Care

Even though we spend more than many other countries on education, our children can barely make full sentences and do basic math. Check out these abhorrent national trends:

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reported that in 2024, 33% of eighth graders and 40% of fourth graders had below-basic reading skills, marking an all-time low in reading levels

Math isn’t any better. The same assessment revealed that U.S. students showed no improvement in math since the previous assessment.

80% of eighth graders in America are below proficient in reading on standardized tests!

Our generations are getting dumber instead of smarter.

And just like our healthcare system, which is highly corrupt and ineffective, we spend more than almost any other country but rank last in health. We’re sicker and essentially dumber than other nations with a GDP anything close to ours.

End the DOE

These incredible facts happen even though federal, state, and local governments spend about $878.2 annually on education – about $17,770 per pupil.

In 2024, the Department of Education's budget was approximately $90 billion, which includes funding for higher education initiatives. Post-secondary institutions spend about $30k per student, yet we still have an entire generation that can’t think for themselves.

Is it time to gut or just end the DOE? Sure looks like it if you have an IQ above two.