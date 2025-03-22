Across the country, there’s an intentional agenda to normalize DEI and shove it down everyone’s throats.

So-called “diversity, equity, and inclusion” is being pushed in education, the workforce, and various levels of government. Anyone who points out problems with this is called bigoted and hateful, right off the bat.

Unfortunately for proponents of DEI, their claims about this ideology vs. its reality greatly differ. As a matter of fact, the more people learn the truth about DEI, the more opposition against it surges.

Not too long ago, conservative Ayaan Hirsi Alli laid out the facts about DEI, explaining why this approach to society is inherently dangerous and anti-American.

Tearing the United States Apart

DEI doesn’t bring Americans together. Instead, it grooms people to despise one another, based on their immutable characteristics.

As noted by Alli, this ideology inherently deems individuals as either oppressors or victims. In essence, DEI tells people that their actions, merit, and qualifications have no bearing on their outcomes in life. Instead, they’re either good or evil, depending upon their race, gender, and other physical traits.

The conservative commentator then noted how DEI leans heavily into identity politics and racism. White people are presented as born villains, while black people are painted as hopelessly downtrodden and without prospects.

Such twisted ways of thinking aren’t just limited to conversations or think pieces on social media. They permeate into our country’s workforce and education system, which makes DEI all the more insidious.

DEI Threatens National Security

When anti-American extremists have the power to force their dogma across various societal sectors, it poses a threat to everyone.

In real time, there are people being passed up for jobs simply because they don’t meet certain gender or racial quotas. At the same time, deeply unqualified individuals are getting hired simply because they’re deemed to be minorities or members of “protected classes.”

Supporters of DEI want you to believe this isn’t all that serious, but it is.

What happens when a pilot can’t fly a plane, but still gets approved for takeoff simply because the company needed to meet key diversity quotas? What about when a top student gets denied college admission simply because the school doesn’t want too many white people attending?

Stuff like this is happening everyday across the United States, all because of DEI.

It gets even more dangerous, though.

What happens when standards to enter the military get reduced in the name of “diversity, equity, and inclusion?” Having Armed Forces that are not at their best physically and psychologically makes America more vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

All of this…and much more… is very real, thanks to DEI. However, by taking action at the grassroots level, we the people have the power to purge this ideology from our nation once and for all.

Money Talks

One of the most effective ways to take down DEI is refusing to support it with your hard earned dollars.

This means that companies embracing DEI via their advertising, marketing, or hiring decisions shouldn’t get any consumer support. The same goes for businesses that require employees to take woke training courses as a part of onboarding.

Many pro-DEI institutions think they’re untouchable. They don’t believe Americans have the capacity or willingness to band together and take a stand against DEI.

When everyday people speak out against it, these large companies believe we’ll eventually forget about DEI and go back to buying from them.

No more.

The only way to put an end to DEI is to show the establishment where the true power lies. Contrary to certain beliefs, power rests with the people who keep companies and corporations in business.

Without our support, they would go bankrupt and cease operations in just a matter of months. Given everything that’s at stake, it’s high time we reminded them of that.

DEI Supporters Are Only Going to Double Down

When addressing the dangerous nature of DEI, Ayaan Hirsi Alli truly hit the nail on the head.

Though it’s for this very reason that believers in this ideology aren’t going to quietly disappear into the night. Instead, they’ll do everything possible to try turning the tide and shaming Americans into supporting DEI.

Many of its proponents claim that without mandatory “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the United States will regress backwards on human rights. Others insist that meritocracy is inherently racist and doesn’t give qualified people a fair shake.

Nothing could be more removed from the facts.

At the grassroots level, everyday Americans have an obligation to spread the word about why DEI is such a threat to this country. We have to combat the lies and propaganda with facts, while also using our wallets to boycott companies that insist on promoting wokeness.

Making this happen isn’t going to be a fast and easy process. While it could take years to fully accomplish, in the end, saving this country from disaster will make it worth your while.