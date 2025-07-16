Get 80% off for 1 year

The idea that an individual can “change” their gender is one of the biggest, most insidious lies ever perpetrated. Here’s the reality: biological sex is innate and immutable. Even if someone undergoes surgeries or other medical procedures to “present” as the opposite sex, nothing really changes.

Unfortunately, with the rise of wokeness comes the push for people to “switch” genders at will. Those who believe in this ideology aren’t only advocating for adults to do it. They’re also pushing this on minors.