According to The Hill, a left-leaning news outlet, “Polls show young men flocking to the right in numbers not seen for generations.”

Leftists thought they could brainwash the youth by taking over public education slowly but surely over a period of decades.

They were wrong. You can’t simply wash away natural law—which means the natural order as in “male and female he created them”—with propaganda.

Sure, it will work for a while. Normal men and women worked in Nazi concentration camps because they were either brainwashed or afraid for their lives or both.

Men can be savage given the opportunity. They can be transformed into monsters by men with evil intentions.

But when you try to turn them into wimps, it’s not going to work—at least not for very long.

Young men have either been brainwashed by or are afraid of the Left for too long. It appears that the time for reckoning is here.

The Feminization Of The Left

While young men abandon the Left and beat feet toward the conservative camp, young women are doubling down and moving further to the Left.

“Women aged 18 to 29 are now 15 percentage points more likely to identify as liberal than men in the same group, according to Gallup data. That gap is five times larger than it was in 2000.”

As the gap widens, the prospects of compromise dwindle.

It’s not so much that Men are from Mars, and Women are from Venus, as in the days of the not-so-distant past.

In those days, according to Dr. John Gray, the friction between men and women could be resolved by recognizing differences in communication and building bridges of understanding.

These days, the lines of communication are not just crossed, they’ve been cut down. The telegraph machine no longer functions.

Liberal women have become toxic, and men have to steer clear of them or risk being smothered in a noxious cloud of poisonous altruism that rewards weakness, promotes insanity, and strives to eliminate strength by labeling it oppressive.

Men must now run away or surrender their identity.

How did it get this bad?

According to Irving Kristol of the American Enterprise Institute, the feminization of the Left didn’t happen yesterday.

In a 1996 article, Kristol wrote:

We know that married women, and especially married women with children, tend to be much more conservative than single women. So when Democrats talk about the family, they never—but never—say anything that might suggest a household consisting of a mother, a father, and children. Assertions to the effect that “we are all one family” are a rather transparent rhetorical effort to delegitimize the traditional family as being the family, from which all other households are deviants, to a mild or radical decree.

The feminization of the Left is part of the Marxist strategy to destroy the nuclear family. To take down the West, two things must go: God and family.

The best way to get rid of the nuclear family—father, mother, children—is to create a war between men and women. One way of doing this is to make them incompatible.

That’s where toxic femininity comes in.

Toxic Femininity and Depersonification Of The American Male

“Toxic femininity is when one works to the benefit of others but to the detriment of themselves,” according to Ritch C. Savin-Williams, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Developmental Psychology at Cornell University.

It sounds like altruism gone too far—“The poor woman is killing herself by helping others”—until the other shoe drops.

“It can appear as forms of depression, exhaustion, or wildly illogical solutions to complex problems,” Savin-Williams continues.

A depressed, exhausted young woman who is coming up with wildly illogical “solutions” like DEI, transgender rights for kids, or basically anything that falls in line with the LGBT ideological agenda is toxic.

The young men are right to run away, because if they don’t, they’ll turn into Leftist males—men stripped of identity.

The Modern Leftist Male

The modern Democrat male is necessarily wimpy. Take it from The Hill:

The modern Democratic man — the one trending on social media, fluent in the language of “lived experience”—feels less like a leader and more like a life coach. Pete Buttigieg speaks with the soothing detachment of a corporate wellness coach. Cory Booker dispenses compassion like a man who’s been trapped on the seminar circuit too long. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’s ill-fated running mate in 2024, was less a spark than a screensaver—steady, silent and impossible to remember once gone.

Leftist women seek to neuter men. It’s that simple.

Conservative women need their men to be men. It’s natural. Men don’t want to be women. But they need their women to do that because if they don’t, everything falls apart.

Young men have had enough. They’re feeling Leftist insanity and coming home.

