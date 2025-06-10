For generations, working hard and getting ahead have been central parts of the American Dream. Young people are encouraged to put their best foot forward, apply themselves, and invest in their futures.

In many ways, this is easier said than done. For one thing, the quality of education in this country continues to decline. Growing amounts of schools are going woke and putting politics over learning. Today, many young people remain far behind where they should be when testing for reading, writing, and math.

It gets worse, though. Colleges and universities have rapidly become more trouble than they’re worth. We see this as even Ivy League institutions are plagued with anti-Semitism, violent riots, and other chaotic circumstances that impede learning.

Many people who get a higher education still end up with tons of debt and few job prospects. All in all, the situation is pretty grim. Now, new information is shining an even brighter light on the issues that Americans are up against while starting their adult lives.

Shocking New Poll From the Harvard Kennedy School

Data from this institution meticulously explains why so many young people feel disaffected and hopeless.

Per the Harvard Kennedy School’s findings, most of the American youth don’t think they’ll ever reach financial comfort or stability. Even one third of those with a college degree are living paycheck to paycheck and don’t believe they’ll ever climb out of student loan debt.

Then, the poll reveals that Americans in their late 20s are even worse off than their early 20s counterparts. This is disturbing for a number of reasons, especially when we consider that people’s financial situations are supposed to improve - rather than decline - with age.

Finances aren’t the only area where young Americans are struggling. A majority of this country’s youth lacks “deep social connections.” This goes hand in hand with the growing rates of obesity, depression, and addiction among this demographic.

Adding insult to injury, folks remain doubtful about whether they’ll ever form deep friendships, get married, or have children. As all this happens, more young adults are living with their parents - so much so that it rivals the rates witnessed in the 1940s.

Only 18% of today’s young adults living with their family can afford to move out on their own. Of course, that directly correlates with inflation and the rising costs of living that keep crushing the middle class.

Stagnant Wages Are a Major Factor in All of This

Limited economic prospects remain at the root of issues hurting so many Americans today, especially those in the relatively early stages of their lives.

Wages remain a huge part of this, especially since they’re far behind inflation and day to day living expenses. Over the past 25 years alone, there’s been a 10% decline in the median real income for young people.

As wages stagnate, a recent Stanford study suggests today’s younger generations are in a poorer financial state than their parents were at the same age. With all signs indicating that inflation will remain an ongoing presence in this country’s economy, there’s no sign the tide will turn.

Don’t Forget the AI Factor

In 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) is developing at lightning speed, as is its growing presence in society. More businesses and companies across multiple industries are embracing AI. Put simply, the technology does many repetitive, blue collar jobs at faster and more efficient rates than humans.

Unlike people, automated machines don’t get sick, ask for paid family leave, or need lunch breaks. Because of that, companies are motivated to use AI and, at least over the long run, save quite a bit of money.

Unfortunately, none of this bodes well for hardworking Americans who traditionally relied upon these jobs to feed their families. Studies also show that AI is projected to replace millions of jobs in the years to come.

This will further shake up the economy, placing young people in even more dire straits. From what we’re seeing with AI now, it appears likely to succeed rideshare drivers, manufacturers, restaurant workers, paralegals, and others in similar occupations.

The Elimination of the Middle Class

In many ways, the challenges of young people across America parallel similar trends facing the middle class.

Far too often, the rich get richer, while the poor get poorer. Meanwhile, folks who lack employment with promising wages are more likely to get pushed into the latter category, rather than the former.

Unlike previous years, automation ensures there will be fewer available jobs altogether. As we get closer to 2030 and onward, entire industries that people have relied upon to make their living will be rendered null and void.

In 2025, it’s tough to predict the totality of AI’s rapid development. The same goes for the technology’s full impact on young people, their futures, and opportunities to get ahead in this country. Though at the very least, we can say the next 20 years are going to look very different than the 2000s and the 2010s.