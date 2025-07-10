Deskooled

Deskooled

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick D. Caton's avatar
Patrick D. Caton
5h

Broadly agree. One minor exception; if you or your spouse can earn substantially more in your field than what you save in schooling, you can make a case for a traditional schooling component.

Personally we split the difference for our daughter. As often as possible after school and on weekends I would take her to work with me and would use practical examples of the lessons in school out in the field. I know this is a rare case but it is worth trying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Unskool
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture