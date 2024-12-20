As we head into 2025, it’s abundantly clear that higher education in America isn’t what it used to be. There was a time when people attended colleges and universities, learning skills to prepare them for the real world. Many went on to enjoy lucrative careers and truly make something of themselves.

Fast forward to the present day and that ship has sailed. Now, young people are being indoctrinated across campuses nationwide. Woke curricula has replaced necessary classes and students are ostracized for daring to hold views contrary to the status quo.

Ostracization against anyone who steps out of line isn’t just perpetrated by students across universities. Professors take place in this as well, despite being figures who are supposed to guide, lead, and set positive examples.

Is it time to reject it?