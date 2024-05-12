Woke University in Hot Water For Race-Based Hiring Practices
Washington just can't catch a break
In the name of critical race theory (CRT) and so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Democrats have been working to divide Americans on the basis of race, sex, and other immutable characteristics. What makes their agenda especially insidious is the push to force this poison throughout our nation’s schools and higher learning institutions.
In …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.